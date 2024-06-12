Candidates for next BHA chair must 'think commercially' as governing body begins recruitment process

The BHA has said its next chair "will need to be able to think commercially" as it began advertising to find the successor to Joe Saumarez Smith, who will step down from the role next May.

The advert states the governing body has become responsible for leading the development of an industry strategy, adding: "This is a new dimension to the organisation and therefore the appointee will need to be able to think commercially as well as lead on all regulatory and government affairs."

Candidates for the position, which pays £100,000 a year for a commitment of two days' work a week, will be required to have a "strong track record" as a chair or senior commercial leader "within a complex organisation of significant scale".

They must also have an appreciation of the betting and gaming industry and its relationship with racing, "which they can bring to the sport to help drive growth and modernise the sport for the future".

Aside from having "strong contacts at a government level", candidates must also have an active knowledge of and passion for horseracing, "which is critical given the complex stakeholder environment within the industry".

Executive search firm MBS Group is advising the BHA on the appointment, with applications closing on July 15.

Saumarez Smith, who took over as BHA's chair in June 2022 having previously been a board member, had been due to step down last autumn having served for nine years, but the rules were changed to extend his tenure in light of his work on the sport's new governance structure and industry strategy.

News that the recruitment process for Saumarez Smith's replacement had started emerged on Tuesday when it was announced that BHA chief executive Julie Harrington is also set to leave the governing body at the end of the year.

Martin Cruddace: Julie Harrington carried out role with "skill, diplomacy and diligence"

Arena Racing Company chief executive Martin Cruddace paid tribute to Harrington, saying: "Without doubt, the job is one of the most challenging in the industry and Julie has exercised the role with skill, diplomacy and diligence, leading the sport through recovery post-Covid. As well as the BHA remaining a world-class regulator, there is optimism for the future in terms of both strategy and levy reform.

"I saw at first hand the incredible hard work Julie put in on the levy reform negotiations and it is a deep shame that her efforts were scuppered by factors beyond her control. Wherever Julie ends up next will be very fortunate to have her working with them."

His counterpart at the Jockey Club Nevin Truesdale, who is also stepping down at the end of this year, echoed those comments.

He said: "Julie has made an enormous contribution to British racing over the past three and a half years in her current role and previously with Northern Racing and as a BHA independent director. She has delivered significant transformational change, not only within the BHA but for the industry as a whole and this gives a strong base from which to build.

"While it has been a particularly challenging period to have led our respective organisations, I have very much enjoyed working closely with Julie across a range of different areas. She shares my and the Jockey Club’s passion for growing the sport and ensuring it has a long and sustainable future. I wish her every success for whatever the future holds.”

Great British Racing chairman Tony Langham was another to pay tribute.

He said: "Julie was an irrepressible force for collaboration and co-operation and that's precisely what our sport needs more of. Racing's leadership is going through radical change and you have to wonder if we're losing some of our best people."

