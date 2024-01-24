BHA shelves controversial idea to limit trainers to four runners in major handicaps

Controversial proposals to limit the number of horses a trainer can run in major handicaps have been shelved by the BHA, although the governing body said it would keep the issue "under review".

Last month the Racing Post revealed the governing body had written to a number of stakeholders to tell them it was contemplating the move and to seek their views.

The proposition had been prompted in part by the prestigious Troytown Chase at Navan in November when trainer Gordon Elliott was responsible for a record 14 of the 20 runners .