Bombshell for biggest yards as BHA proposes limiting trainers to four runners in major handicaps

The BHA is considering whether to limit the number of horses a trainer can run in major handicaps, the Racing Post understands.

The governing body has written to a number of stakeholders to tell them it is contemplating the move and to seek their views.

It is understood the BHA is proposing a change to the rules of racing that would mean a trainer would be limited to declaring a maximum of four runners in any individual handicap at Class 1 or Class 2 level.