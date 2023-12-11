Britain
premium
Bombshell for biggest yards as BHA proposes limiting trainers to four runners in major handicaps
The BHA has asked for views on limiting the number of runners trainers can have in big handicapsCredit: Alan Crowhurst
The BHA is considering whether to limit the number of horses a trainer can run in major handicaps, the Racing Post understands.
The governing body has written to a number of stakeholders to tell them it is contemplating the move and to seek their views.
It is understood the BHA is proposing a change to the rules of racing that would mean a trainer would be limited to declaring a maximum of four runners in any individual handicap at Class 1 or Class 2 level.
Published on 11 December 2023
Last updated 18:11, 11 December 2023
