Bombshell for biggest yards as BHA proposes limiting trainers to four runners in major handicaps

No ride in The Grand National
The BHA has asked for views on limiting the number of runners trainers can have in big handicapsCredit: Alan Crowhurst

The BHA is considering whether to limit the number of horses a trainer can run in major handicaps, the Racing Post understands.

The governing body has written to a number of stakeholders to tell them it is contemplating the move and to seek their views.

It is understood the BHA is proposing a change to the rules of racing that would mean a trainer would be limited to declaring a maximum of four runners in any individual handicap at Class 1 or Class 2 level. 

Bill BarberIndustry editor

Published on 11 December 2023inBritain

Last updated 18:11, 11 December 2023

