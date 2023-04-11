Betfred to sponsor the Derby and the Oaks in three-year deal

Betfred will sponsor the Derby and the Oaks for the next three years, becoming the first bookmaker to sponsor the premier Classics in Britain.

The Jockey Club, which owns Epsom, had been searching for a third sponsor for the Derby in four years after Cazoo, the used car company, did not renew its backing of the meeting after the latest edition having experienced a challenging period of trading.

Prior to Cazoo backing the Derby, won last year by Desert Crown when the race was part of the late Queen’s official Platinum Jubilee celebrations, the Classics had been supported by Investec.

Fred Done, founder of Betfred, said: “I'm so pleased to announce that Betfred will sponsor the Derby for the next three years. To be associated with a race like this gives me great pride and, for me, the Derby remains the greatest Flat race in the world.”

Nevin Truesdale, the chief executive of the Jockey Club, said the group was “absolutely delighted” Betfred were sponsoring the Derby and the Oaks, and two other races at the meeting which are yet to be decided. Amy Starkey, the Jockey Club’s managing director, said the agreement was “an exceptional deal for British horseracing”.

She added: “This partnership represents a substantial investment in the world’s most famous Flat race and we are very grateful to Betfred for their generous support.”

Betfred had previously been a significant sponsor in horseracing, with the likes of the Cheltenham Gold Cup, Ebor, Cambridgeshire and Cesarewitch handicaps backed by the bookmaker, many of which came after its 2011 purchase of the Tote pool betting operation. The Tote has since been sold to a new group of investors.

Betfred’s association with two of British racing’s most prominent contests marks a return to the limelight for the bookmaker after Done had previously said “racing and Betfred have got to learn to live without each other” following the expiry of the Tote’s exclusive licence to operate pool betting at British racecourses in 2018.

The Derby and Oaks, which have also been backed in the past by Vodafone and Ever Ready, are the only Classics to have bookmaker sponsorship in Britain. The 2,000 Guineas and 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket are backed by Qipco, the investment firm of Sheikh Fahad Al Thani and his brothers, while it is expected a new backer will be required for the St Leger, which has been sponsored by Cazoo.

