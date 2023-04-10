Exciting Slipofthepen could provide the King with a 2,000 Guineas contender on Coronation day

The prospect of a royal runner on Coronation day was not ruled out following the victory of the King and Queen Consort's in the mile conditions race for three-year-olds.

Although the Night Of Thunder colt is entered in the Derby, he is considered more of a miler by John Gosden, who trains the homebred in Newmarket with his son Thady.

They were on hand to watch the 4-9 shot make smooth headway on the inside in the hands of James Doyle before keeping on well for a length-and-a quarter verdict.

If he is to run in a Classic it would be the Qipco 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket on May 6, the same day as the King and Queen Consort's Coronation. Paddy Power and Betfair cut him to 20-1 (from 25) for that race.

"Both events are standing in their own right and I'm sure if we recommended to the King and Queen Consort that that's the way we should go, I'd be very surprised if they told us that they didn't want to," said John Warren, the owners' racing adviser.

Slipofthepen: could be aimed towards the St James's Palace Stakes rather than the Guineas Credit: Mark Cranham

"I'm sure the King and Queen Consort will want him to run in what is right for the horse. It has to be departmentalised. The horse running is a separate scenario to the other event, and we've still a way to go yet."

Bred by the Queen, who died in September, Slipofthepen made his debut with an eyecatching display at Kempton in November and Sandown's Heron Stakes could lead him into the St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot if his team decide not to take in the Guineas.

Warren said the colt was the eighth generation of the regal family and added: "That's some going. It is remarkable to have that longevity and now for the King to have taken it on. He's had very good osmosis about tuning into the bloodstock side of the Queen's life, but not the detail.

"When he can be reminded of some of these historic facts, they're not new facts to him. They were there somewhere and he always said that when he had the responsibility of taking the bloodstock portfolio on, he would take it seriously and he has.

"He's wonderfully supported by the Queen Consort – it's a wonderful thing for racing they have taken such an interest."

Running Lion picks up pleasingly in the hands of Oisin Murphy Credit: Mark Cranham

Gosdens glory

Either side of Slipofthepen's success, the Gosden team enjoyed glory with Running Lion in the mile conditions race for fillies and Laurel in the Listed Snowdrop Fillies' Stakes.

Like Slipofthepen, Running Lion could have Classics on her agenda. She runs in the colours of David Howden and was cut to 33-1 (from 50) by Betfair and Paddy Power for the Qipco 1,000 Guineas, while those firms also make her a 16-1 shot (from 25) for the Oaks.

Howden's string is managed by David Redvers, who bred Running Lion with the owner, and he said: "He's got a lovely filly here and she's one of a dozen or so he has in training. He's loving it and it's nice to have a proper one for him.

"It's understandable to wait and see what shapes up but, like her father [Roaring Lion], you get the impression she'll be better over ten furlongs and it's whether we go for the Guineas or wait and let her step up in trip. That's a fantastic start to the season though."

Hollie Doyle before her win on Action Point Credit: Mark Cranham

Point made

Archie Watson has a fine touch with two-year-olds and Action Point, his first juvenile runner of the year, underlined that in the 5f novice.

Hollie Doyle was aboard the winner and said: "You're always pleased when the first one comes in because you know you've got a nice bunch in for the rest of the year."

Watson and Doyle also won the mile handicap with Imperial Sands.

