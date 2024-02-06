'We'll have a look at Aintree after that' - Ben Pauling eyes Grand National meeting for Diva Luna

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Diva Luna kept Ben Pauling on a roll with his bumper horses when she made a successful start under rules in the Listed feature, named in honour of Alan Swinbank, at the Lincolnshire track.

Winning rider Brian Hughes rode many winners for the former North Yorkshire-based Swinbank and was not for stopping in the straight on the well-backed 4-1 chance to hold off Listentoyourheart by three-quarters of a length.

The winner had been placed on her only previous start in an Irish point-to-point after which the owners switched her to Pauling's Cheltenham base, and it is already paying dividends.

The 2m½f contest was won by subsequent Grade 2 Aintree bumper winner Dysart Enos 12 months ago, and the daughter of Diamond Boy is to follow the same path according to Pauling.

The Gloucestershire trainer, who introduced another nice bumper prospect in the shape of Sixmilebridge at Sandown last Saturday, said: "This mare has done most of her work with Sixmilebridge, but he would have more toe than her.

"She's always been a lovely prospect after she came off the box and has always been very professional. We got that in spades today and we'll have a look at the mares' bumper at Aintree after that."

The Midwife delivers

The Midwife delivered an early shock for punters, when registering her first win under rules in the opening conditional jockeys' novice handicap hurdle at odds of 25-1.

The former point-to-point winner looked as if she could improve over further than this 2m4½f trip, when coming from well off the pace to lower the colours of Backinforglory and score by two and a half lengths.

The six-year-old was giving trainer Grace Harris a first win of 2024, while jockey Joe Anderson has now reached a seasonal-best tally of 12 winners.

"I was going so well down the back, I thought I might get there a bit soon," he said. "I only need six more winners to go down to a 3lb claim."

