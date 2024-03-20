Ben Coen takes advantage of rider-restricted meeting conditions - and could visit Britain more regularly this season

The rider-restricted fixture at Wolverhampton on Tuesday proved a productive evening for Ben Coen , who intends to make more trips over to Britain this season when commitments allow.

The Group 1-winning jockey’s six rides on the card finished in the first four, including victories aboard the Adrian Wintle-trained Aces Wild in the 5f handicap and Lough Leane, trained by David Simcock, in the 1m½f handicap.

Coen, who won the Irish St Leger and Ebor on Sonnyboyliston in 2021, rode 55 winners in Ireland last year. He was, however, eligible for the rider-restricted meeting, where the races were confined to jockeys who had partnered 30 or fewer winners in Flat races in Britain between March 2, 2023 and March 1 this year. His only success in Britain last year came aboard Starnight for his boss Johnny Murtagh at Nottingham in May.

Rider-restricted cards have taken place in Britain with these conditions since 2022 and are designed to give opportunities to those lower down the ladder or who ride less often, while giving more prolific jockeys some time off.

Coen’s agent and Racing TV presenter Kevin O’Ryan credited Nick Bell, son of Newmarket trainer Michael, for spotting the opportunity.

O’Ryan said: “Ben rode for Michael in Meydan this winter and Nick clocked the conditions for the rider-restricted meetings. Nick knows the programme book inside out and asked Ben to go over for their two runners, and between myself and Nick we managed to get him a few more rides. It was a productive evening.”

Coen has enjoyed a lucrative winter in Dubai, riding 29 winners and sitting fourth in the jockeys’ standings, and could be seen more regularly in Britain this campaign.

O’Ryan added: “When commitments allow in Ireland, and there are plenty of days when there's no Flat racing, I’ll be looking to book Ben for rides in Britain. We’ll try and get over as much as we can, and Johnny will have plenty of runners in Britain at the big meetings.”

Blues Emperor: Lincoln mount for Ben Coen Credit: Patrick McCann

Coen is booked to ride Blues Emperor for Murtagh in the £150,000 William Hill Lincoln at Doncaster on Saturday. The five-year-old beat Irish Lincolnshire winner Chazzesmee, who could reoppose on Town Moor, at the Curragh in July and is a 20-1 chance.

"I've always been open to going over to Britain when I can and I'd love to get my name out there a bit more," said Coen. "Blues Emperor's last run at Listowel was probably his worst but it was a funny race and it came at the end of a long year for him. He has otherwise kept improving and hopefully can go up through the ranks a bit more."

The rider-restricted fixtures at Newcastle on Monday and Wolverhampton were among five all-weather floodlit midweek meetings scheduled in a week that had previously been a code-break for Flat riders.

A BHA spokesperson said: “Rider-restricted fixtures were designed, with the input and support of the PJA, to provide a break for our busiest jockeys and as with all aspects of the race programme, initiatives such as this remain under review to ensure they are operating as intended.”

