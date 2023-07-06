Animal Rising protester who ran on to the track in the Derby spared jail after pleading guilty to public nuisance charges

Ben Newman has been handed a suspended 18-week jail sentence for disrupting the 2023 Betfred Derby.

The Animal Rising protestor, who ran on to the track shortly after the race at Epsom started, pleaded guilty to intentionally causing a public nuisance.

He is required to work 80 hours of community service in the next 12 months, while his imprisonment has been suspended for two years.

The 32-year-old was sentenced at Guildford Crown Court on Thursday. He was remanded in custody and refused bail at Guildford Magistrates' Court last month.

A further 30 people were arrested by Surrey Police before and during racing on Derby day last month on suspicion of conspiracy to intentionally cause a public nuisance but were later bailed, including two women who were apprehended by officers "moments before" they were about to run on to the course.

An injunction covering much of Epsom racecourse was in force for the Derby, to act as a deterrent to protesters entering the track, as they had done when delaying the start of Aintree's Grand National by 14 minutes in April.

Last month, a total of 19 Animal Rising protesters also appeared in Ayr Sheriff Court following disruption to the Scottish Grand National at Ayr on April 22, which was delayed. The protest group has since targeted the Greyhound Derby Final at Towcester.

