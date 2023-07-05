Racing leaders meet with home secretary as plans escalate to combat disruptive protests at sporting events

Representatives of British racing met with home secretary Suella Braverman and leaders from other sports on Wednesday to discuss measures to combat protests which have disrupted a string of major events.

Jockey Club boss Nevin Truesdale, Ascot chief Alastair Warwick, Sam Cone from Arena Racing Company (Arc), Racecourse Association chief executive David Armstrong and the BHA's director of communications and corporate affairs Greg Swift attended the meeting at Westminster.

Braverman was joined by sports secretary Luzy Frazer, minister for policing Chris Philp and sports and gambling minister Stuart Andrew.

The meeting was held as Wimbledon on Wednesday became the latest high-profile sporting event to be disrupted by climate change group Just Stop Oil.

Following the meeting, a BHA spokesperson said: "At the invitation of the Home Office, the BHA and other racing stakeholders today attended a roundtable on protests at sporting events, chaired by the home secretary Suella Braverman.

"We look forward to continuing to work with government and the police to prevent disruptive protests at race meetings that threaten the safety of our participants."

Racing has been the target of activist group Animal Rising, which has staged protests at the Grand National, Scottish Grand National, Doncaster, and the Derby where one protester ran on to the course at Epsom during the running of the Classic.

A protester runs on to the course and is tackled to the ground on Derby day at Epsom Credit: Alan Crowhurst

The Jockey Club, which met with Animal Rising before last month's Derby meeting, was granted a High Court injunction against protesters disrupting the race.

Before Royal Ascot, the BHA rejected an offer from Animal Rising to have a live TV debate with the promise of no protest being staged. BHA chief executive Julie Harrington stressed the sport would not be "coerced" by its threats or "reckless acts". Disruption did not materialise.

The group also targeted the Greyhound Derby at Towcester last weekend.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, commenting after England cricketer Jonny Bairstow carried a Just Stop Oil protester off the pitch at Lord's during the second Ashes Test last week, said it was the government's aim to stop disruption at major events.

The climate protest group also disrupted London Pride and has targeted sporting events such as the World Snooker Championships and Premiership rugby final.

The Animal Rising protester who broke on to the track during the Derby was due to appear at Guildford Crown Court on Thursday for a plea and trial preparation hearing. Ben Newman, 32, has remained in custody after being refused bail on June 5.

Read more:

'Life for me will never be the same without him' - racing says farewell to Denman owner Paul Barber

Tributes paid to 'titan of bookmaking politics' Robin Grossmith after his death aged 74

Advertising watchdog cautions Ladbrokes following 'irresponsible' tweet

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.