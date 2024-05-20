William Hill punter turns £33 into just over £39,000 in 90-minute winning spell

A William Hill punter enjoyed a Sunday to remember when winning just over £39,000 from five selections on two separate bets worth £33.

The customer was successful with a Lucky 31, returning £25,988.40, and a £1 each-way five-fold that saw a return of £13,413.39.

The first of five winners came in the 3m2½f handicap hurdle at Stratford when the Georgina Nicholls-trained Saint Bibiana , sent off at 6-1, denied favourite Bridget Mary by three lengths. The punter's second victory of the afternoon followed when The Boola Boss comfortably landed the 2m6½f handicap chase for Rebecca Curtis.

The next two selections came in at Ripon – Radio Goo Goo winning the feature 6f fillies' handicap and Ey Up Its The Boss following up in the 1m2f handicap – before Fancy Stuff cruised to an eight-and-a-half-length success in the 2m3½f mares' handicap chase at Stratford. The final selection completed the bets at combined odds of 3,674-1, with bet boosts and best odds guaranteed ensuring a payout just shy of £40,000.

William Hill spokesperson Lee Phelps said: "We were doubly stung on Sunday by one punter who failed to miss with five winning selections at Stratford and Ripon, landing two huge bets at odds of 3,674-1.They were clearly confident in their selections as a Lucky 31 was backed up by them putting all five horses in an each-way five-fold, which saw their returns come in at close to £40,000.

"Ey Up Its The Boss looked to be their only moment of concern as he scored by a head at Ripon, but the punter must have been counting their winnings from a long way out as Fancy Stuff breezed home to land the final leg of their bet and turn only a £33 outlay into a cool £39,401.79.”

The winning selections

Saint Bibiana 6-1 (2.35 Stratford)

The Boola Boss 4-1 (3.05 Stratford)

Radio Goo Goo 3-1 (3.15 Ripon)

Ey Up Its The Boss 6-1 (3.15 Ripon)

Fancy Stuff 11-4 (4.05 Stratford)

*All prices SP and not necessarily indicative of the odds taken by the punter



