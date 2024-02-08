God bless you, Keagan – such a sense of loss for one of our own bright talents

Monday morning dawned with a sadness so heavy it suppressed air.

The name Keagan Kirkby was on the airwaves, in the news, the subject of countless heart-breaking tributes. For anyone with an interest in point-to-pointing, the cliche ‘one of our own’ felt so relevant.

Across Britain, strings of horses and riders were on the move. Were they all doing so under a sense of loss? You can bet they were in Ditcheat, and at all points of the compass across the country wherever people follow racing and love this amateur sport in which so many strive hard to achieve. For some it is the thrill, the unbeatable thrill of raceriding.

Without any apparent family associations in the sport, Kirkby had caught the bug, ridden six winners and, through his own graft and personality, was forging associations with trainers.

No wonder Zoe Young Kirkby described herself on one social media platform as "Bristol Rovers supporter. Proud mum of Keagan Kirkby". They’ll never take that away from her. And the Grissells, horsemen and women of Kent and steeped in racing and point-to-pointing. How were they feeling? In April Kirkby celebrated his first ride for them by guiding Westtarato to victory in a maiden race at Aldington. Long-standing fans of the sport in Kent will remember Westtara’s granddam Nethertara, a multiple point-to-point winner and successful in two chases. She has bred winners.

Westtara was not a spare ride no one else wanted. This was a capable point-to-pointer bred to race and whose experience included four runs under rules. After their Aldington victory, they were placed on their next three starts.

On Sunday Kirkby finished second on Rob Varnham’s Ripper Roo in Charing’s penultimate race, teeing him up for another spin on Westtara, with inexplicable and fatal consequences.

The Grissell family will hurt for a long time and so will girlfriend Emily and the paramedics who gathered around to fight for Kirkby’s life. They are professionals, but they can’t be immune from grief when a young person slips away under their care.

At Badbury Rings in Dorset three years ago, I entered the paddock and wandered over to say hello to trainer Sam Loxton, who was about to give Kirkby a ride. In typically modest fashion, Sam said: “You don’t want to talk to me, you want to talk to Keagan. He’s with Paul [Nicholls].”

Kirkby looked rather pensive – he hadn’t ridden a winner at that point – but, if he worked for the champion jumps trainer and was good enough to ride for Loxton, he was competent. I then made a mental log to watch out for him and hope he did something worthy of an article somewhere down the line. It wasn’t meant to be this one.

His most recent win came at Horseheath in Cambridgeshire on New Year’s Eve. A first spin under rules was on the horizon – he was building momentum. Ah, momentum, the adrenaline rush as the fence sucks you in and the horse pricks its ears, places itself for the take-off stride, comes up, soars and lands far out the other side then gallops on. That is what Kirkby loved, and the camaraderie. It is why riders young and old turn out each weekend to take part in this amazing and carefully managed sport where horse and rider safety is a top priority but can never be perfected.

God bless you, Keagan.

To donate to Keagan Kirkby's funeral and memorial fund, click here

For help and support you can call Racing Welfare's racing support line on 0800 6300443, or the Injured Jockeys Fund/Sporting Chance helpline on 07780 00877

Weekend preview

Premier Magic tunes up for his defence of Cheltenham’s St James’s Place Festival Hunters’ Chase when tackling Saturday’s £1,000 mixed open race at Brocklesby Park.

Hertfordshire trainer Bradley Gibbs rode Premier Magic to victory at Sheriff Hutton recently and the 11-year-old should concede weight all round in a race that has attracted 14 entries.

Premier Magic: set for his Cheltenham prep on Saturday Credit: GROSSICK RACING

Blazing Tom and stablemate Go Go Geronimo both ran well enough at Ampton to suggest they can provide Leicestershire trainer Kelly Morgan with a double on the card, while Alan Hill’s restricted race runner Goleirihem should give a good account.

Gloucestershire trainer Max Comley, who is well clear in the table of trainers with six to 14 horses, hopes to run Just Your Type at the meeting before heading to Friars Haugh in Scotland on Sunday. His Wagner has won three races this season and can make it four in the mixed open, while the Neil Leach-trained Coole Hall , a good second to Senor Lombardy at Alnwick last month, can take the veteran and novice riders’ race under Abigael Reid.

Higham’s restricted race is likely to be won by Ocojohn or Caballo Diablo .

Saturday

Brocklesby Park, Lincs, DN37 8LH – first race 12.00. 7 races, 86 entries

Sunday

Buckfastleigh, Devon OFF

Friars Haugh, Borders, TD5 8LT – 12.30. 7 races, 80 entries

Higham, Suffolk, CO7 6NG – 12.00. 6 races, 61 entries

More information at pointtopoint.co.uk & gopointing.com