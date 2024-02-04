Keagan Kirkby, work rider for Paul Nicholls, dies in tragic point-to-point accident aged 25

Keagan Kirkby, a West Country point-to-point rider and a member of Paul Nicholls' team, has died following a fall at Charing point-to-point in Kent on Sunday.

Kirkby, 25, joined Nicholls' yard in 2019 and had been an integral part of the team, having been shortlisted for the Thoroughbred Industry Employee Awards this year.

A statement from the Injured Jockeys Fund said: "It is with deep sadness that we have to report that West Country point-to-point rider, Keagan Kirkby, 25, has died following a fall at Charing point-to-point in Kent today.

"His horse, trained locally, ran out through the wing of a fence on the second circuit of the final race. The on-course medical team attended immediately and despite additional support from a 999 helicopter emergency services crew, he could not be saved.

"We kindly ask that everyone respects the privacy of Keagan’s family and the team at Paul Nicholls Racing at this tragic time."

In a post on his X account , Nicholls said: "Life is so hard sometimes, winners are totally insignificant compared to what has happened today. Sadly Keagan Kirkby, one of our best, hardworking lads, lost his life today riding in a point-to-point. All at team Ditcheat are mortified. Thoughts with all his friends and family.

"He was passionate about his job and his riding and rode Afadil every day. Last thing he said to me on Friday was, 'Boss Afadil will win tomorrow'. How right he was. RIP Keag, we will all miss you terribly."

BHA chief executive Julie Harrington said "the entire racing industry will be in mourning at the loss of someone so young and with such potential."

She added: "We are devastated to hear the tragic news regarding the fatal injuries sustained by Keagan Kirkby. Our thoughts are with his family and friends, and everyone at the yard of Paul Nicholls.

"The esteem in which he was held is clear from the fact that he was nominated for the Rider/Groom category of the 2024 Thoroughbred Industry Employee Awards, and made it through to the final ten in his category. The nomination spoke of Keagan’s qualities as a thoughtful rider who develops a personal bond with his horses, understands their characters and adapts his riding accordingly, as well as his affable, helpful nature and popularity in the yard.

"We call on everyone to respect the privacy of Keagan’s family and the Paul Nicholls yard."