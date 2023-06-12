Racing Post logo
'A lot of the jockeys are quite relieved' - Martin Dwyer welcomes arrival of Struthers and Burrell at PJA

Martin Dwyer: Derby winner with Sir Percy in 2006
Martin Dwyer: "Hopefully we can start to draw a line under things"Credit: Edward Whitaker

Members of the weighing room want someone to fight their corner and the addition of Paul Struthers and Peter Burrell to the Professional Jockeys Association (PJA) will help to "steady the ship", according to board member Martin Dwyer.

Struthers, who left his role as CEO in 2021, will assist the board in his capacity as chief executive of PR and conflict resolution agency Moya Sport, while Frankie Dettori's manager Burrell has also joined as a consultant.

The riders' organisation has been in crisis recently with deep frustration from many of its members over its handling of key issues including the whip review and the closure of racecourse saunas.

Jonathan HardingReporter
Published on 12 June 2023Last updated 19:02, 12 June 2023
