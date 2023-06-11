Former chief executive Paul Struthers to rejoin beleaguered PJA on a consultancy basis

Paul Struthers' return to the Professional Jockeys Association (PJA) on a consultancy basis can help the beleaguered organisation get back on the "front foot", chairman Nick Attenborough said on Sunday.

The former CEO will be assisting the board in his capacity as chief executive of PR and conflict resolution agency Moya Sport after he was revealed alongside Frankie Dettori's manager Peter Burrell as consultants who will "support the organisation on specific projects".

The PJA has been stuck in a deepening crisis with heightened animosity from its members over the perceived handling by senior PJA figures of issues such as the whip review, valets' pay and the closure of racecourse saunas.

Those tensions reached a crescendo last weekend when Ian McMahon left his role as CEO and followed the resignation of chair Jon Holmes and board members Simon Cox and Mick Fitzgerald. Dale Gibson has taken over as interim CEO.

Attenborough, a long-standing owner who has worked at Great British Racing and the British Racing School, was named as Holmes's successor following an extraordinary general meeting last Sunday and a week later the appointment of Struthers and Burrell as consultants was announced.

"Paul will be looking after some projects so we can really catch up on workload that was not being managed fully and I think it's going to get us back on the front foot," said Attenborough. "Possibly over the last few months we've missed a few opportunities to be more involved in the sport and I think that's going to change."

According to the PJA, Burrell has been recruited to seek out additional income for the organisation and its members and to act as an adviser on commercial matters.

There has been much speculation in recent weeks that Struthers, PJA chief executive for a decade before leaving the role in 2021, would return to the same position, but Attenborough said: "I don't think that was something we or he were considering. We're looking for consultancy help and the massive benefit of being able to use Paul and his skills is that he can start tomorrow and absolutely knows the subject matter."

Attenborough hopes Sunday's appointments will also give the PJA some stability while the search for a permanent CEO continues. He said: "Having Paul and Pete assisting us means we've got two very strong people who absolutely know the industry and can start to help us rapidly."

Read more . . .

New PJA chief should 'speak the language' as organisation begins search following McMahon departure

Embattled PJA appoints seven new board members after 'listening to membership'

Subscribe today and get set for a sizzling summer of Flat racing with 50% off your first three months

The Front Runner is our unmissable email newsletter available exclusively to Members' Club Ultimate subscribers. Chris Cook, a four-time Racing Reporter of the Year award winner, provides his take on the day's biggest stories and tips for the upcoming racing every morning from Monday to Friday. Not a Members' Club Ultimate subscriber? Click here to join today and also receive our Ultimate Daily emails plus our full range of fantastic website and newspaper content.