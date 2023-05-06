2023 1,000 Guineas: the runners, the odds, the verdict

A field of 20 runners will line up for the Qipco 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket ( ) on Sunday shown live on ITV4 and Racing TV. The first fillies' Classic of the season is sure to be a cracker and here we provide the lowdown on every contender and provide a tip . . .

1,000 Guineas runners and odds: the full list of horses for Newmarket

1

Blossomed in the autumn of her juvenile campaign, culminating in soft-ground Listed win here

Trainer: Jack Channon

Jockey: Connor Beasley

Forecast odds: 50-1

Caernarfon

2

Group 2 defeats don't necessarily leave her limitations fully exposed but this is harder

Trainer: Charlie Johnston

Jockey: Joe Fanning

Forecast odds: 66-1

Dance In The Grass

3

Rocketed home and nearly collared Mawj at Meydan in January; more to come; interesting

Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: William Buick

Forecast odds: 7-1

Dream Of Love

4

Ran well in the Fred Darling; goes into even deeper waters but she's progressing nicely

Trainer: Owen Burrows

Jockey: Daniel Muscutt

Forecast odds: 50-1

Embrace

5

Couldn't cope with Mammas Girl's finishing kick in the Nell Gwyn here; more is needed

Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: James Doyle

Forecast odds: 33-1

Fairy Cross

6

Won on sole juvenile start, then ran well back here in the Nell Gwyn; still very unexposed

Trainer: Clive Cox

Jockey: Rossa Ryan

Forecast odds: 50-1

Karsavina

7

Smart filly last year (won Cheveley Park Stakes) but looks a doubtful stayer upped to 1m

Trainer: Ralph Beckett

Jockey: Frankie Dettori

Forecast odds: 12-1

Lezoo

8

Looked smart in the Nell Gwyn, taking record to 2-2 (both wins here); major contender

Trainer: Richard Hannon

Jockey: Kevin Stott

Forecast odds: 6-1

Mammas Girl

9

Useful and consistent but has much more on her plate today, upped further in trip

Trainer: Kieran Cotter

Jockey: Ronan Whelan

Forecast odds: 40-1

Matilda Picotte

10

2-2 at Meydan this year, impressively beating Fairy Cross on latest occasion; in the mix

Trainer: Saeed bin Suroor

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Forecast odds: 12-1

Mawj

11

Had an excellent juvenile campaign; trainer has a great record in this race; strong credentials

Trainer: Aidan O'Brien

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Forecast odds: 4-1

Meditate

12

Has stacks to find on her juvenile win at Kempton but is open to any amount of progress

Trainer: Richard Spencer

Jockey: Kieran Shoemark

Forecast odds: 40-1

Naomi Lapaglia

13

Second to Meditate on best two-year-old effort but isn't sure to stay a mile; new stable

Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: David Egan

Forecast odds: 66-1

Olivia Maralda

14

Big improver last term for Harry Dunlop; won the May Hill; this is a harder task

Trainer: Ben Pauling

Jockey: Jim Crowley

Forecast odds: 66-1

Polly Pott

15

Fairly useful form at the last two Craven meetings here, her only two runs; unexposed

Trainer: Richard Hannon

Jockey: Sean Levey

Forecast odds: 33-1

Powerdress

16

Lowther runner-up; has mixed messages in her pedigree with regards to this new trip

Trainer: Kevin Ryan

Jockey: Mickael Barzalona

Forecast odds: 66-1

Queen Me

17

Still green when winning the Fred Darling; now 2-2 and has a very promising profile

Trainer: Ralph Beckett

Jockey: Rob Hornby

Forecast odds: 7-1

Remarquee

18

Neck second to Remarquee in the Fred Darling on second start; open to further progress

Trainer: Hugo Palmer

Jockey: Andrea Atzeni

Forecast odds: 25-1

Stenton Glider

19

Has plenty to find on 6f/7f form and doesn't appear to be crying out for 1m

Trainer: Billy Loughnane

Jockey: Richard Spencer

Forecast odds: 100-1

Sweet Harmony

20

Hugely exciting filly who was impressive in both 2yo starts (Curragh Group 1 latest)

Trainer: Dermot Weld

Jockey: Chris Hayes

Forecast odds: 9-4f

Tahiyra

Verdict

Exciting prospect , the champion European 2yo filly last season, gets the strong vote. Meditate is feared most.

Tahiyra

