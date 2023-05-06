2023 1,000 Guineas: the runners, the odds, the verdict
A field of 20 runners will line up for the Qipco 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket (3.40) on Sunday shown live on ITV4 and Racing TV. The first fillies' Classic of the season is sure to be a cracker and here we provide the lowdown on every contender and provide a tip . . .
3.40 Newmarket (Sunday, May 7): Qipco 1,000 Guineas racecard and betting
1,000 Guineas runners and odds: the full list of horses for Newmarket
1 Caernarfon
Blossomed in the autumn of her juvenile campaign, culminating in soft-ground Listed win here
Trainer: Jack Channon
Jockey: Connor Beasley
Forecast odds: 50-1
2 Dance In The Grass
Group 2 defeats don't necessarily leave her limitations fully exposed but this is harder
Trainer: Charlie Johnston
Jockey: Joe Fanning
Forecast odds: 66-1
3 Dream Of Love
Rocketed home and nearly collared Mawj at Meydan in January; more to come; interesting
Trainer: Charlie Appleby
Jockey: William Buick
Forecast odds: 7-1
4 Embrace
Ran well in the Fred Darling; goes into even deeper waters but she's progressing nicely
Trainer: Owen Burrows
Jockey: Daniel Muscutt
Forecast odds: 50-1
5 Fairy Cross
Couldn't cope with Mammas Girl's finishing kick in the Nell Gwyn here; more is needed
Trainer: Charlie Appleby
Jockey: James Doyle
Forecast odds: 33-1
6 Karsavina
Won on sole juvenile start, then ran well back here in the Nell Gwyn; still very unexposed
Trainer: Clive Cox
Jockey: Rossa Ryan
Forecast odds: 50-1
7 Lezoo
Smart filly last year (won Cheveley Park Stakes) but looks a doubtful stayer upped to 1m
Trainer: Ralph Beckett
Jockey: Frankie Dettori
Forecast odds: 12-1
8 Mammas Girl
Looked smart in the Nell Gwyn, taking record to 2-2 (both wins here); major contender
Trainer: Richard Hannon
Jockey: Kevin Stott
Forecast odds: 6-1
9 Matilda Picotte
Useful and consistent but has much more on her plate today, upped further in trip
Trainer: Kieran Cotter
Jockey: Ronan Whelan
Forecast odds: 40-1
10 Mawj
2-2 at Meydan this year, impressively beating Fairy Cross on latest occasion; in the mix
Trainer: Saeed bin Suroor
Jockey: Oisin Murphy
Forecast odds: 12-1
New account offer
Sign up here. Minimum deposit requirement. Free bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Minimum odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.
11 Meditate
Had an excellent juvenile campaign; trainer has a great record in this race; strong credentials
Trainer: Aidan O'Brien
Jockey: Ryan Moore
Forecast odds: 4-1
12 Naomi Lapaglia
Has stacks to find on her juvenile win at Kempton but is open to any amount of progress
Trainer: Richard Spencer
Jockey: Kieran Shoemark
Forecast odds: 40-1
13 Olivia Maralda
Second to Meditate on best two-year-old effort but isn't sure to stay a mile; new stable
Trainer: Roger Varian
Jockey: David Egan
Forecast odds: 66-1
14 Polly Pott
Big improver last term for Harry Dunlop; won the May Hill; this is a harder task
Trainer: Ben Pauling
Jockey: Jim Crowley
Forecast odds: 66-1
15 Powerdress
Fairly useful form at the last two Craven meetings here, her only two runs; unexposed
Trainer: Richard Hannon
Jockey: Sean Levey
Forecast odds: 33-1
16 Queen Me
Lowther runner-up; has mixed messages in her pedigree with regards to this new trip
Trainer: Kevin Ryan
Jockey: Mickael Barzalona
Forecast odds: 66-1
17 Remarquee
Still green when winning the Fred Darling; now 2-2 and has a very promising profile
Trainer: Ralph Beckett
Jockey: Rob Hornby
Forecast odds: 7-1
18 Stenton Glider
Neck second to Remarquee in the Fred Darling on second start; open to further progress
Trainer: Hugo Palmer
Jockey: Andrea Atzeni
Forecast odds: 25-1
19 Sweet Harmony
Has plenty to find on 6f/7f form and doesn't appear to be crying out for 1m
Trainer: Billy Loughnane
Jockey: Richard Spencer
Forecast odds: 100-1
20 Tahiyra
Hugely exciting filly who was impressive in both 2yo starts (Curragh Group 1 latest)
Trainer: Dermot Weld
Jockey: Chris Hayes
Forecast odds: 9-4f
Verdict
Exciting prospect TAHIYRA, the champion European 2yo filly last season, gets the strong vote. Meditate is feared most.
2023 1,000 Guineas best betting offers
- Paddy Power are giving away free bets to new and existing customers. Sign up here
- bet365 have a new customer offer available and you can sign up here. Existing customers can also claim super boosts on the biggest events
- Sky Bet are offering new customers free bets when they sign up. They are also the kings of money-back offers on racing. Sign up here
- Betfair have lots of daily offers, extra places and money-back specials as well as free bets for new customers. Sign up here
- New William Hill customers can claim free bets plus weekly 'Epic Odds' boosts on the major events. Sign up here
- Get free bets from Ladbrokes if you sign up to a new account. Sign up here
- Sign up for a new Coral account today to claim a free bet. Sign up here
- If you're a new customer, Tote will give you free bets when you create a new account. Sign up here to claim
- Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.
Read these next:
2023 2,000 Guineas and 1,000 Guineas tips: why these horses can win the big races at Newmarket
2023 Qipco 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket: assessing the top five contenders
Who will win the 2023 Qipco 1,000 Guineas based on previous trends?
Subscribe today | Get 50% off your first three months
Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.