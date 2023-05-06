Racing Post logo
Britain

2023 1,000 Guineas: the runners, the odds, the verdict

A field of 20 runners will line up for the Qipco 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket (3.40) on Sunday shown live on ITV4 and Racing TV. The first fillies' Classic of the season is sure to be a cracker and here we provide the lowdown on every contender and provide a tip . . .

3.40 Newmarket (Sunday, May 7): Qipco 1,000 Guineas racecard and betting

1,000 Guineas runners and odds: the full list of horses for Newmarket

1 Caernarfon

Blossomed in the autumn of her juvenile campaign, culminating in soft-ground Listed win here

TrainerJack Channon
Jockey: Connor Beasley
Forecast odds: 50-1

Silk
Caernarfon15:40 Newmarket
View Racecard
Jky: Connor Beasley (-lb)Tnr: Jack Channon

2 Dance In The Grass

Group 2 defeats don't necessarily leave her limitations fully exposed but this is harder

TrainerCharlie Johnston
Jockey: Joe Fanning
Forecast odds: 66-1

Silk
Dance In The Grass15:40 Newmarket
View Racecard
Jky: Joe Fanning (-lb)Tnr: Charlie Johnston

3 Dream Of Love

Rocketed home and nearly collared Mawj at Meydan in January; more to come; interesting

TrainerCharlie Appleby
Jockey: William Buick
Forecast odds: 7-1

Silk
Dream Of Love15:40 Newmarket
View Racecard
Jky: William Buick (-lb)Tnr: Charlie Appleby

4 Embrace

Ran well in the Fred Darling; goes into even deeper waters but she's progressing nicely

TrainerOwen Burrows
Jockey: Daniel Muscutt
Forecast odds: 50-1

Silk
Embrace15:40 Newmarket
View Racecard
Jky: Daniel Muscutt (-lb)Tnr: Owen Burrows

5 Fairy Cross

Couldn't cope with Mammas Girl's finishing kick in the Nell Gwyn here; more is needed

TrainerCharlie Appleby
Jockey: James Doyle
Forecast odds: 33-1

Silk
Fairy Cross15:40 Newmarket
View Racecard
Jky: James Doyle (-lb)Tnr: Charlie Appleby

6 Karsavina

Won on sole juvenile start, then ran well back here in the Nell Gwyn; still very unexposed

TrainerClive Cox
Jockey: Rossa Ryan
Forecast odds: 50-1

Silk
Karsavina15:40 Newmarket
View Racecard
Jky: Rossa Ryan (-lb)Tnr: Clive Cox

7 Lezoo

Smart filly last year (won Cheveley Park Stakes) but looks a doubtful stayer upped to 1m

TrainerRalph Beckett
Jockey: Frankie Dettori
Forecast odds: 12-1

Silk
Lezoo15:40 Newmarket
View Racecard
Jky: Frankie Dettori (-lb)Tnr: Ralph Beckett

8 Mammas Girl

Looked smart in the Nell Gwyn, taking record to 2-2 (both wins here); major contender

TrainerRichard Hannon
Jockey: Kevin Stott
Forecast odds: 6-1

Silk
Mammas Girl15:40 Newmarket
View Racecard
Jky: Kevin Stott (-lb)Tnr: Richard Hannon

9 Matilda Picotte

Useful and consistent but has much more on her plate today, upped further in trip

TrainerKieran Cotter
Jockey: Ronan Whelan
Forecast odds: 40-1

Silk
Matilda Picotte15:40 Newmarket
View Racecard
Jky: Ronan Whelan (-lb)Tnr: Kieran P Cotter

10 Mawj

2-2 at Meydan this year, impressively beating Fairy Cross on latest occasion; in the mix

TrainerSaeed bin Suroor
Jockey: Oisin Murphy
Forecast odds: 12-1

Silk
Mawj15:40 Newmarket
View Racecard
Jky: Oisin Murphy (-lb)Tnr: Saeed bin Suroor

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.

11 Meditate

Had an excellent juvenile campaign; trainer has a great record in this race; strong credentials

TrainerAidan O'Brien
Jockey: Ryan Moore
Forecast odds: 4-1

Silk
Meditate15:40 Newmarket
View Racecard
Jky: Ryan Moore (-lb)Tnr: A P O'Brien

12 Naomi Lapaglia

Has stacks to find on her juvenile win at Kempton but is open to any amount of progress

TrainerRichard Spencer
Jockey: Kieran Shoemark
Forecast odds: 40-1

Silk
Naomi Lapaglia15:40 Newmarket
View Racecard
Jky: Kieran Shoemark (-lb)Tnr: Richard Spencer

13 Olivia Maralda

Second to Meditate on best two-year-old effort but isn't sure to stay a mile; new stable

TrainerRoger Varian
Jockey: David Egan
Forecast odds: 66-1

Silk
Olivia Maralda15:40 Newmarket
View Racecard
Jky: David Egan (-lb)Tnr: Roger Varian

14 Polly Pott

Big improver last term for Harry Dunlop; won the May Hill; this is a harder task

TrainerBen Pauling
Jockey: Jim Crowley
Forecast odds: 66-1

Silk
Polly Pott15:40 Newmarket
View Racecard
Jky: Jim Crowley (-lb)Tnr: Ben Pauling

15 Powerdress

Fairly useful form at the last two Craven meetings here, her only two runs; unexposed

TrainerRichard Hannon
Jockey: Sean Levey
Forecast odds: 33-1

Silk
Powerdress15:40 Newmarket
View Racecard
Jky: Sean Levey (-lb)Tnr: Richard Hannon

16 Queen Me

Lowther runner-up; has mixed messages in her pedigree with regards to this new trip

TrainerKevin Ryan
Jockey: Mickael Barzalona
Forecast odds: 66-1

Silk
Queen Me15:40 Newmarket
View Racecard
Jky: Mickael Barzalona (-lb)Tnr: Kevin Ryan

17 Remarquee

Still green when winning the Fred Darling; now 2-2 and has a very promising profile

TrainerRalph Beckett
Jockey: Rob Hornby
Forecast odds: 7-1

Silk
Remarquee15:40 Newmarket
View Racecard
Jky: Rob Hornby (-lb)Tnr: Ralph Beckett

18 Stenton Glider

Neck second to Remarquee in the Fred Darling on second start; open to further progress

TrainerHugo Palmer
Jockey: Andrea Atzeni
Forecast odds: 25-1

Silk
Stenton Glider15:40 Newmarket
View Racecard
Jky: Tom Marquand (-lb)Tnr: Hugo Palmer

19 Sweet Harmony

Has plenty to find on 6f/7f form and doesn't appear to be crying out for 1m

TrainerBilly Loughnane
Jockey: Richard Spencer
Forecast odds: 100-1

Silk
Sweet Harmony15:40 Newmarket
View Racecard
Jky: Billy Loughnane (-lb)Tnr: Richard Spencer

20 Tahiyra

Hugely exciting filly who was impressive in both 2yo starts (Curragh Group 1 latest)

TrainerDermot Weld
Jockey: Chris Hayes
Forecast odds: 9-4f

Silk
Tahiyra15:40 Newmarket
View Racecard
Jky: Chris Hayes (-lb)Tnr: D K Weld

Verdict

Exciting prospect TAHIYRA, the champion European 2yo filly last season, gets the strong vote. Meditate is feared most.

Silk
Tahiyra15:40 Newmarket
View Racecard
Jky: Chris Hayes (-lb)Tnr: D K Weld

Published on 6 May 2023Last updated 11:55, 6 May 2023
