Britain

Lorcan Williams banned for three days for attempting to weigh-in without his saddle at Uttoxeter

Lorcan Williams: fearing a 14-day suspension for overuse of the whip on Saturday
Lorcan Williams: received a suspension at Uttoxeter on ThursdayCredit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Lorcan Williams received a three-day ban at Uttoxeter on Thursday after the clerk of the scales reported that the jockey had deliberately attempted to weigh in without his saddle.

Williams had finished an 11-length second to Edison Kent on 13-8 favourite Wavering Down in the 2m7½f handicap hurdle after which clerk of the scales Claudia Marelli then reported that Williams had weighed in at 11st 1lb having weighed out at 10st 13lb.

After Williams and Marelli were interviewed, the 24-year-old rider was suspended for a further three days for weighing in 2lb overweight.

Winning rider Lilly Pinchin was also cautioned for careless riding by the stewards for allowing Edison Kent to shift left-handed when insufficiently clear of Wavering Down.

Williams, who is based with Paul Nicholls, won at the 2021 Cheltenham Festival on Porlock Bay and in last season's Grade 2 Mares' Novices' Hurdle on Golden Ace for Wavering Down's trainer Jeremy Scott.

Williams has ridden two winners from 17 rides this season, the latest of which being on the Georgina Nicholls-trained Saint Bibiana at Newton Abbot on Wednesday, and is booked to ride Champagne Court for Scott at Perth on Sunday.

Charlie HugginsReporter

