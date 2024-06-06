Racing Post logo
D-Day 80th anniversary - the human and equine stories linked to one of the most pivotal moments in 20th century history

Allied soldiers come ashore at Sword Beach in Normandy
Allied soldiers come ashore at Sword Beach in NormandyCredit: IWM/Getty Images

As world leaders and an ever-dwindling band of D-Day veterans gathered in Normandy this week to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Allied invasion of Nazi-occupied France, there will scarcely be a family in Britain without some connection to the events of June 6, 1944.

It is an occasion for reflection; for recalling the sacrifices made on that day and in those that followed. And at the Racing Post for recalling some of the human and equine stories which inextricably bind the sport to this pivotal moment in 20th century history. 

Captain Ryan Price, the legendary trainer of Grand National winner Kilmore and Gold Cup hero What A Myth, was the most famous racing professional to land on the Normandy beaches on D-Day. A lieutenant in No.6 Commando, Price and his men headed for Sword, the easternmost of the five beaches.  

Scott BurtonFrance correspondent
John RandallRacing statistician

