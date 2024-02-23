Scotland v England rugby free bet: bet £10 and get a £30 FREE BET for Saturday's Six Nations clash

Week three of the 2024 Six Nations is upon us and we're in for a bumper weekend of action, with the Calcutta Cup at Murrayfield the highlight.

2020 winners England face Scotland on the back of two narrow wins against Italy and Wales, two nations widely regarded as the weakest teams in this year's Six Nations.

Scotland, who have lost just one of the last seven matches against England, will be determined to land a killer blow and put a serious dent in England's Six Nations hopes. The agonising defeat to France in Week 2 will be fresh in the memory and, supported by their home fans, will be backing themselves to edge this one.

Calcutta Cup matches can sometimes be cagey, but Scotland's home record is strong with six wins in their last eight at Murrayfield. Expect a blood and thunder game between two of rugby union's fiercest rivals.

When does the Six Nations take place?

The Six Nations got underway on February 2. The final round of fixtures will be played on Saturday, March 16.

Who are the defending champions?

Ireland are the defending champions, after last year's Grand Slam.

Six Nations 2024 full fixture list

Here's the full fixture list for the 2024 Six Nations.

Round one

Friday, February 2nd

8.00pm - France 17-38 Ireland , Orange Velodrome, Marseille (ITV Sport)

Saturday, February 3rd

2.15pm - Italy 24-27 England, Stadio Olimpico, Rome. (ITV)

4.45pm - Wales 26-27 Scotland, Principality Stadium, Cardiff (BBC)

Round two

Saturday, February 10th

2.15pm - Scotland 16-20 France, Murrayfield, Edinburgh (BBC)

4.45pm - England 16-14 Wales, Twickenham Stadium, London (ITV)

Sunday, February 11th

3pm - Ireland 36-0 Italy, Aviva Stadium, Dublin (ITV)

Round three

Saturday, February 24th

2.15pm - Ireland v Wales, Aviva Stadium, Dublin (ITV)

4.45pm - Scotland v England, Murrayfield, Edinburgh (BBC)

Sunday, February 25th

3pm - France v Italy, Decathlon Arena, Lille (ITV)

Round four

Saturday, March 9th

3.15pm - Italy v Scotland, Stadio Olimpico, Rome (ITV)

4.45pm - England v Ireland, Twickenham Stadium, London (BBC)

Sunday, March 10th

3pm - Wales v France, Principality Stadium, Cardiff (ITV)

Round five

Saturday, March 16th

2.15pm - Wales v Italy, Principality Stadium, Cardiff (BBC)

4.45pm - Ireland v Scotland, Aviva Stadium, Dublin (BBC)

8pm - France v England, Groupama Stadium, Lyon (BBC)

How can I watch the Six Nations 2024

The Six Nations will be shown free to air on both ITV and the BBC.

