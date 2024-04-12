Grey Horses running in the Grand National 2024: Odds + £30 in Free Bets

Among the diverse lineup of contenders for the 2024 Grand National, grey horses tend to stand out, not just for their striking appearance but also for the folklore that surrounds them.

Although grey horses are a favourite among spectators, their victories in the National are relatively rare. Neptune Collonges was the most recent grey horse to clinch victory in the Grand National back in 2012.

Due to their rarity among the thoroughbred horse population, there are often no more than a few who line up in the Aintree Grand National each year. This only adds to their popularity as it's much easier to spot a grey horse among the 34-strong field of the Grand National, but that can also be an advantage if you want to bet on a grey during the Grand National, as you can get a massive payout.

Which grey horses are participating in the 2024 Grand National, and what are their betting odds?

This year, the greys are back in the spotlight, with four of the 34 set to head to post in the feature. Check out which horses are grey horses in this year’s Aintree Grand National:

Produced a sound jumping display in this race (good to soft; 4lb higher today) last year, finishing strongly as well, but he'd twice been rather messed about in traffic on the second circuit and left with far too much to do before taking second. Similar build-up to last year but he has a bit to prove in the mud, while on the other hand soft/heavy ground will place even greater demands on stamina and that is his major strength.

Panda Boy @14-1 with bet365

Wore cheekpieces on last two starts when doing excellent late work to be second of 27 to Meetingofthewaters in a top handicap chase and fourth of 22 in a major handicap hurdle. That suggested stamina reserves and his run in the 2023 Irish National (his only attempt beyond 3m) was creditable.

Coko Beach @40-1 with bet365

Career-best form in major handicaps this season, including over these fences when second in the heavy-ground Becher, before winning his cross-country debut in February. Handicapper has responded but chief headache for backers is what he did in the last two Grand Nationals, as he disputed the lead for a long way but ended 66 lengths adrift on first occasion and pulled up on second; may need a different tactic.

Eldorado Allen @100-1 with bet365

Began this campaign in respectable fashion but last two outings were poor, given wind surgery in between but a respiratory noise was reported on latest start. Won a maiden hurdle on heavy and stays 3m2f, but this trip is major unknown territory.

How many Grey horses have won the Grand National in previous years

Grey horses have carved out their own niche in the annals of Grand National history. To date, only three grey horses have claimed victory at Aintree:

The Lamb (1868, 1871)

Nicolaus Silver (1961)

Neptune Collonges (2012)

Do Grey horses win more races? How often do they win?

The underperformance of grey horses in the Grand National isn't hard to understand when you look at the numbers. Between 2010 and 2018, the races consistently featured close to the maximum field of 40 horses, except in 2015, 2016, and 2018, where the numbers slightly dipped to 39 and 38 respectively.

Over these nine races, a total of 356 horses competed, but only 24 of them were greys, making up just under 7% of the participants. Given their small representation, it's statistically less probable for a grey horse to win, explaining their rare victories since the race's inception in 1839.

