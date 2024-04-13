Grand National Bonuses: grab £30 with BetUK for Aintree today

The Grand National, a world-famous 34-runner marathon chase, is almost upon us and there is no better time to sign up for a BetUK account and take advantage of their generous welcome bonus .

BetUK are one of the most well-known names in the industry and are at the front of the pack when it comes to mobile betting, with their easy-to-use site and app featuring an interactive system that lets you build your own custom bets and a detailed bet calculator that can help you plan out your bets.

This offer is exclusive to new account holders who follow the links in this article and register their new account with BetUK. Read on in this article for full instructions on how you can get your hands on this exclusive BetUK £30 bonus for the Grand National.

Grab £30 in Grand National Bonuses from BetUK by clicking on the image below:

BetUK betting offer: £30 in bonuses for the Grand National Festival

BetUK are one of the most well-known names in the industry and they like to make their new customers feel at home with a fantastic welcome bonus.

When you simply sign up for a new customer account with BetUK and place your first £10 bet on horse racing, you get a generous £30 in bonuses to use at the Grand National Festival.

Use the bonuses on any race that takes your fancy, whether that’s a short-priced favourite or a long shot, it’s your choice.

How to claim your BetUK Grand National Festival Bonuses

Signing up with BetUK is fast, secure and straightforward – and this guide will show you the simple steps to take to join BetUK and grab your £30 Grand National Festival bonuses to place on any of the races this week.

Sign up to BetUK through this link Click the 'Sign up' button on their homepage Create your username and password Make a deposit of £10 or more using a card Place a qualifying bet on any racing market at Aintree with odds of Evs or greater Once your bet settles, you will be rewarded with £3 x 10 free bet tokens added to your balance

BetUK sign-up offer: terms & conditions

We highly recommend that you take the time to read the terms and conditions attached to the new player promotion before signing up. This takes just a few minutes to complete and will improve your understanding of how this Grand National Festival betting offer works and what’s expected of you as a new customer.

New customers

Deposit & Place a Bet within 7 days

Settle a £10 minimum bet at odds of 4/5 (1.8) or greater

To be credited with 3x £10 free bets: 1 x £10 Horse racing 1 x £10 Free Bet Builder 1 x £10 Football.

Stake not returned

Ts & Cs Apply

Grand National meeting preview

Horse racing fans will flock to Liverpool for the start of the three-day Festival at Aintree, where the biggest event on the jump racing calendar, the Grand National, is the feature on Saturday.

The biggest betting event of the year, the Randox Grand National, provides a nation-stopping moment, with millions around the country tuning in to see the spectacle of 34 horses competing over the most famous fences in the sport.

Last year's winner Corach Rambler, fresh from a fine third in the Cheltenham Gold Cup, looks to emulate the likes of Red Rum and more recently Tiger Roll in winning the race back-to-back, while Vanillier, runner-up 12 months ago, and Irish Grand National winner I Am Maximus head an Irish-heavy field.

Three Grade 1s - the Maghull Novices' Chase, Mersey Novices' Hurdle and Liverpool Hurdle - whet the appetite for the big race on the card, which also features a couple of competitive handicaps and finishes with a bumper.

How to spend your BetUK Grand National Bonuses

Mr Incredible @12-1 with BetUK

Mr Incredible looked tailor-made for this when staying on strongly from unpromising positions to take second in the Classic Chase (heavy ground) and third in the Kim Muir (soft) but his saddle slipped and he unseated Brian Hayes after the canal turn when still travelling well in the National last year. He ran another great trial when second in the heavy-ground Midlands National on his return from 336 days off the track, taking his form figures on that surface to 122, and should make a bold bid in conditions he will relish.

Galia Des Liteaux @28-1 with BetUK

Heavy ground and a left-handed track is the perfect combination for Galia Des Liteaux, who made it 2-2 in those conditions when landing a Grade 2 novice chase by 13 lengths last year. Her latest start can be ignored as she's disappointed in all but one of her starts on right-handed tracks and she could go well from the bottom of the weights, especially as she ran a great trial for the National when staying on for second in the Classic Chase at Warwick in January.

Note that odds are subject to change

Why bet on the Grand National with BetUK?

BetUK will be a fantastic bookmaker to be placing bets with for this year's Grand National Festival. They will offer competitive odds, varied markets and like many of their compatriots, will be live streaming every race from Cheltenham.

BetUK offer market best prices on bets

BetUK offer the best price on many of the year's biggest events. Check any respected betting odds comparison app and you'll see BetUK are often ahead of the competition on certain picks.

BetUK promotions and specials

BetUK offer profit boosts, cashback and enhanced odds, which can be found on the promotions tab of the BetUK website and app. Check what's available before placing your bets.

BetUK is also offering many specials during the meeting, and they are Best Odds Guaranteed up until 9am on raceday, while they also give you your money back if your horse loses all chance at the start of a race.

For more Grand National betting offers and free bets for new and existing customers, be sure to explore the promotions provided by other top bookmakers in the UK and Ireland:

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.