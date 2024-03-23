Grab £20 in Free Bets for the Australian Grand Prix this weekend

Start your engines! Midnite have a terrific F1 bonus offer up for grabs, with £20 in free bets available to all new customers. This offer is exclusive to new account holders who follow the links in this article and register their new account with Midnite.

Continue reading for full guidance on how to grab this top Midnite free bet bonus .

Already have an account with Midnite? No problem. Here are three other bookmaker offers you can get your hands on for the Australian Grand Prix:

Kwiff Bet are offering £30 in free bets when you stake just £10

CopyBet are offering £50 in free bets when you bet just £10

Virgin Bet are offering £20 in free bets when you stake just £10

Midnite Australian Grand Prix betting preview

The 2024 Formula One World Championship heads Down Under this weekend with World Drivers' Champion Max Verstappen chasing a fourth successive title. Currently leading the driver standings, Verstappen will aim to further his dominance with a third successive win.

How to claim your Australian Grand Prix betting offer

Signing up with Midnite is fast, secure and straightforward – and this guide will show you the simple steps to take to join Midnite and grab your £20 free bet to place on this weekend's Australian Grand Prix.

Head over to Midnite through this link and click the 'Claim' button on their homepage Create your username and password Make a deposit of £10 or more using a card & place an acca with 4+ legs on a sportsbook market with odds of 3-1 or greater You will be rewarded with £20 (4x £5) of free bet tokens



Midnite Australian Grand Prix betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

We highly recommend that you take the time to read the terms and conditions attached to the new player promotion before signing up. This takes just a few minutes to complete and will improve your understanding of how the Midnite Grand Prix betting offer works and what's expected of you as a new customer.

18+ New UK customers

Bet £10 on accas with 4+ legs, min odds 3-1 (4.0)

Get 4x £5 Free Bets and 50 Free Spins

Valid for 7 days on selected bets and games only

T&Cs apply

BeGambleAware.org



Sunday's start time in Australia

Here is when to watch out for Sunday's big race in Australia as Max Verstappen aims for a hat-trick of victories:

Sunday, March 24, 2024 (start time GMT)

4.00am - Australian Grand Prix

Why bet on the Australian Grand Prix with Midnite?

Midnite provide some of the best Australian Grand Prix betting odds and offer one of the most comprehensive levels of coverage of the Formula One World Championship.

They also provide the most up-to-date information on all big events, allowing bettors to make the most informed decisions when deciding which drivers or sports teams to back. Their odds are quite competitive too, meaning that bettors can find the best value for their bets.

Midnite offer market best prices on bets

Midnite offer the best price on many of the year's biggest events. Check any respected betting odds comparison app and you'll see Midnite are often ahead of the competition on certain picks.

Midnite promotions and specials

Midnite offer acca assist, daily scratch cards and free spins. Check what's available before placing your bets.

To discover more F1 betting offers and free bets for both new and existing clients, make sure to explore the promotions provided by other top bookmakers in the UK and Ireland:

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.