Chelsea vs Wrexham: kick-off time, where to watch + get a £30 Surprise Bet from Kwiff when you bet just £10

As the 2024-25 football season approaches, Chelsea begin their preparations with a pre-season friendly against League One Wrexham. This will be a first test for the newly appointed Enzo Maresca, following his switch from Leicester City, and he'll be keen to get a feel for his new squad and put his stamp on the team before the Premier League returns on August 16. You can bet on this match with Kwiff, who are offering new customers a £30 Suprise Bet .

Untitled Document Recommended 4/5 Get A £30 Surprise Bet When You Bet £10 NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Surprise bets with cash payouts CLAIM OFFER Tap for more details. 18+ T&Cs apply Great promotions and loyalty club New customers & 18+ only. Min. deposit of £10. Qualifying real money bet of £10. Min odds greater than or equal to 1.5 required. E/W bets excluded. Offer awarded immediately but could be issued the next working day in exceptional circumstances such as technical fault. Additional T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly.

As for Wrexham, another US tour to further boost their popularity in the States will do them no harm, but manager Phil Parkinson will be hopeful of a positive result against the Blues after a recent draw with Premier League Bournemouth. Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's ownership has been an overwhelming success so far and fans are looking for a third successive promotion.

Despite Reynold's humourous message to Liverpool's Mohamed Salah to "think about" making a move to the Racecourse Ground, if their current trajectory up the leagues continues, it won't be long before the Premier League's best are strutting their stuff in North Wales.

Will this game give us an indication of Wrexham's League One promotion ambitions or will Maresca's Chelsea kick off their pre-season campaign with a comfortable win? Get involved in the action with Kwiff, who are offering new customers a £30 Suprise Bet .

Already have an account with Kwiff? No problem. Here are two other bookmaker offers you can get your hands on for Chelsea vs Wrexham:

SBK are offering £30 in free bets when you bet just £10

Virgin Bet are offering £20 in free bets when you stake just £10

How to claim your Kwiff Chelsea vs Wrexham betting offer ahead of Thursday's match

Signing up with Kwiff is simple and straightforward. Follow the steps below to sign up for Kwiff and grab a £30 Surprise Bet ahead of the Chelsea vs Wrexham clash :

Sign up to Kwiff through this link Click the Play Here button on their homepage Create your username and password Make a deposit of £10 or more using a card Place a qualifying bet on any market with odds of 1-2 or greater Once your bet settles, you will be rewarded with a £30 Surprise Bet within 48 hours

Kwiff Chelsea vs Wrexham betting offer: terms and conditions

We recommend reading the terms and conditions associated with the new Chelsea vs Wrexham betting offer before signing up and claiming your Surprise Bets. This only takes a couple of minutes to complete but will greatly improve your understanding of how the offer works:

18+ only

New customers only

£10 minimum deposit and bet required

Available once per customer

Accumulation of smaller bets do not count

Cashed out bets do not count

Read more T&Cs here

What time does Chelsea vs Wrexham kick-off?

Chelsea vs Wrexham gets underway from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California at 7pm local time, meaning viewers in the UK will have an early start at 3am on Thursday.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Wrexham match

Fans outside the USA and Canada, where the match will be broadcast by domestic partners, can watch the game against Wrexham live on the official Chelsea website and app for £4.99.

Why bet on football with Kwiff?

Kwiff offers market best prices on bets

Kwiff offers the best price on many of the year's biggest events. Check any respected betting odds comparison app and you'll see Kwiff are often ahead of the competition on certain picks. They do this through a promotion too, where the horse who finished first past the post, regardless if they are subsequently disqualified, will be paid out, as well as second place refund at selected meetings.

Kwiff promotions and specials

Kwiff offers profit boosts, such as supercharge cash outs, cashback and enhanced odds, which can be found on the promotions tab of the Kwiff website and app. Check what's available before placing your bets.

To discover more and free bets for both new and existing clients, make sure to explore the promotions provided by other top bookmakers in the UK and Ireland:

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.