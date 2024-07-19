- More
Claim a total of £190 in free bets for The Open Championship 2024: exclusive betting offers
Bag £190 in free bets for The Open Championship.
The final major of the year is well underway and we've been treated to some shocks in the opening couple of days, from Rory McIlroy's struggles to Dan Brown's debut heroics. Golf fans and punters alike are gearing up for the remaining rounds at Royal Troon to get underway.
Scottie Scheffler will be looking to finish the year on a high. The world number one won The Masters in April of this year but struggled at the US PGA and US Open. He'll face stiff competition from the likes of Xander Schauffele and Shane Lowry, who had made a strong start.
The bookmakers have been busy preparing for The 2024 Open Championship, refining their offers, and we've put together a list of the best free betting offers available.
You could claim a total of £190 in free bets for The Open.
The Open Championship free bets: claim £190 in free bets with these bookmaker offers
Bookmakers offer generous deals throughout the season and this year they’re running some seriously strong free bet offers. We have £190 in free bets across nine different bookmakers up for grabs.
Here is a list of The Open Championship 2024 betting offers:
- Paddy Power: £20 in free bets
- Betfair: £50 in free bets
- Sky Bet: £30 in free bets
- William Hill: £60 in free bets
- Bet365: £30 in free bets£20 in free bets
Total: £190
Full offer terms and conditions are below.
Claim £190 in free bets for The Open Championship + each bookmaker’s terms & conditions
Paddy Power Open Championship Masters free bets
Bet £5 and get £20 in free bets for The Open with Paddy Power
Get £20 In Free Bets When You Place A Bet £5
- Request custom bets on Twitter with #WhatOddsPaddy
New Customer offer YSKARZ. Place a min £5 bet on the sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and get £20 in free bets. Free bet rewards valid for 30 days. Only deposits via Debit Cards & Apple Pay will qualify for this offer. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly Paddy's Rewards Club: Get a £10 free bet when you place 5x bets of £10+. T&Cs apply.
Betfair Open Championship Masters free bets
Place a £10 bet and get £50 in free bets with Betfair
Get £50 In Free Bets When You Place £10
- Free Bets with Betfair's Rewards Club
Place a min £10 bet on Sportsbook on odds of min EVS (2.0), get £50 in Free Bet Builders, Accumulators or multiples to use on any sport. Rewards valid for 30 days. Only deposits via cards or Apple Pay will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly.
Sky Bet Open Championship Masters free bets
Place any bet and get £30 in free bets for The Open Championship from Sky Bet
£30 In Free Bets When You Place Any Bet
- Price Boosts, Next Hole Specials, End-of-Round markets on The Open 2024
New customers only. First single & E/W bet only. 5p minimum stake. Odds of 1/1 or greater. 3 x £10 bet tokens. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets exclude virtuals. Free bets are non withdrawable. Free bets expire after 30 days. Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply. 18+. Gambleaware.Org
William Hill Open Championship Masters free bets
Bet £10 and get £60 in free bets with William Hill
Deposit And Bet £10 To Get £60 Free Bets
- Top Price Guarantee on the Top 20 Players for the The Open 2024 Tournament Winner market
18+. Play Safe. New players using T60 code. Online only. Get £60 bonus split as follows: (i) Deposit £10. Get a £20 Vegas Bonus on selected games (72hr expiry, wagering reqs apply); “(ii) bet £10+ (odds 1/2+) with cash or Vegas winnings (after wager reqs met). Once settled, get 4x£10 sports free bets (valid 7 days, excl. virtual sports). Payment & country restrictions & full T&Cs apply.
bet365 Open Championship Masters free bets
Bet £10 and get £30 in free bets with bet365
Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets
- Best Odds Guaranteed (BOG)
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply
How to claim your Open Championship betting offers with any bookmaker
If you’re ready to unlock these free bets when you sign up for bookmakers The Open Championship, you can follow these simple steps to get started:
- Go to the bookmaker’s homepage and select ‘New Customer’ to begin registration.
- Fill out the form with the required info and choose a username and password.
- Make a small deposit to activate the account.
- Now, you are all set to start placing your wagers on any sport.
- The free bet tokens should be automatically added to your account balance.
- Do this with every bookmaker to ensure you are getting the most out of your experience.
When to bet on The Open Championship
The tournament is currently underway, so bet before the action ends on Sunday, July 21.
Where can I watch The Open Championship
Coverage for day three will be live on Sky Sports Main Event and Golf from 9am on Saturday.
To discover more Golf betting offers and free bets for both new and existing clients, make sure you explore all of the promotions provided by the leading bookmakers in the UK and Ireland:
- Ladbrokes Betting Offers
- Coral Betting Offers
- William Hill Betting Offers
- bet365 Betting Offers
- Sky Bet Betting Offers
- Betfair Betting Offers
- Paddy Power Betting Offers
- Tote Betting Offers
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.
Published on inBetting offers
Last updated
- Jake Paul vs Mike Perry betting offer: get £60 in free bets for Paul vs Perry this Saturday and find out where to watch
- The latest Open Championship odds: get 40-1 for first-round leader Dan Brown to win + £50 in free bets
- Scottie Scheffler Open Championship offer: get odds of 8-13 for McIlroy to finish in top 10 + £50 in free bets
- Gareth Southgate quits after Euro 2024 final defeat. Next manager odds + get £30 in free bets with Sky Bet's betting offer
- Spain vs England Euro 2024 final correct-score football predictions + grab 50-1 for England to win
- Jake Paul vs Mike Perry betting offer: get £60 in free bets for Paul vs Perry this Saturday and find out where to watch
- The latest Open Championship odds: get 40-1 for first-round leader Dan Brown to win + £50 in free bets
- Scottie Scheffler Open Championship offer: get odds of 8-13 for McIlroy to finish in top 10 + £50 in free bets
- Gareth Southgate quits after Euro 2024 final defeat. Next manager odds + get £30 in free bets with Sky Bet's betting offer
- Spain vs England Euro 2024 final correct-score football predictions + grab 50-1 for England to win