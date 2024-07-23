Racing Post logo
Betting offers

William Hill sign-up offer: Get £60 in free bets when you sign up and bet just £10 this July

free bets

Summer is here and William Hill have the perfect betting offer for new customers to take advantage of. William Hill are offering £60 in free bets when you place a £10 sports bet this July. With the Olympic Games, Glorious Goodwood and much more to look forward to get your hands on this generous welcome offer.

Untitled Document
Recommended Offer
4/5
NEW CUSTOMER OFFER

Deposit And Bet £10 To Get £60 Free Bets

NEW CUSTOMER OFFER
  • Top Price Guarantee on the Top 20 Players for the The Open 2024 Tournament Winner market.
CLAIM OFFER

Grab your £60 William Hill free bets bonus here

Grab £60 in William Hill free bets when you bet £10

Here is how you can claim this William Hill £60 free betting offer when you place a qualifying £10 bet.

  • Head over to William Hill through this link to sign up
  • New UK customers must register for a William Hill account through the William Hill website and enter the following promo code – T60
  • Once your account is registered, click ‘opt in’ on the ‘Vegas Promotion’ page. Deposit a minimum of £10 in your main account to receive a £20 Vegas Bonus for use on Selected Games. A wagering requirement of 30 x £20 applies to the bonus.
  • Then place a bet with a minimum stake of £10 (with cash or from your winnings from the Vegas Free Bet, once wagering requirements are met) at odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on any sportsbook market (excluding Virtual Markets) to receive £40 Sports Bonus once settled, credited as 4 x £10 denominations once the qualifying bet has settled.

William Hill free bets sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this William Hill betting offer and what's expected of you as a new customer.

The promotion from William Hill gives you £60 in free bets to place across racing, football and other relevant markets. Be sure to take a minute to read through the T&Cs of this offer.

  • 18+. Play Safe. 
  • New players using T60 code. 
  • Online only. 
  • Get £60 bonus split as follows: (i) Deposit £10. Get a £20 Vegas Bonus on selected games (72hr expiry, wagering reqs apply); “(ii) bet £10+ (odds 1/2+) with cash or Vegas winnings (after wager reqs met). 
  • Once settled, get 4 x £10 sports free bets (valid 7 days, excl. virtual sports). Payment & country restrictions & full T&Cs apply.
  • Further T&Cs apply

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.

