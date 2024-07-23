- More
William Hill sign-up offer: Get £60 in free bets when you sign up and bet just £10 this July
Summer is here and William Hill have the perfect betting offer for new customers to take advantage of. William Hill are offering £60 in free bets when you place a £10 sports bet this July. With the Olympic Games, Glorious Goodwood and much more to look forward to get your hands on this generous welcome offer.
Deposit And Bet £10 To Get £60 Free Bets
- Top Price Guarantee on the Top 20 Players for the The Open 2024 Tournament Winner market.
Grab £60 in William Hill free bets when you bet £10
Here is how you can claim this William Hill £60 free betting offer when you place a qualifying £10 bet.
- Head over to William Hill through this link to sign up
- New UK customers must register for a William Hill account through the William Hill website and enter the following promo code – T60
- Once your account is registered, click ‘opt in’ on the ‘Vegas Promotion’ page. Deposit a minimum of £10 in your main account to receive a £20 Vegas Bonus for use on Selected Games. A wagering requirement of 30 x £20 applies to the bonus.
- Then place a bet with a minimum stake of £10 (with cash or from your winnings from the Vegas Free Bet, once wagering requirements are met) at odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on any sportsbook market (excluding Virtual Markets) to receive £40 Sports Bonus once settled, credited as 4 x £10 denominations once the qualifying bet has settled.
William Hill free bets sign-up offer: terms and conditions
It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this William Hill betting offer and what's expected of you as a new customer.
The promotion from William Hill gives you £60 in free bets to place across racing, football and other relevant markets. Be sure to take a minute to read through the T&Cs of this offer.
- 18+. Play Safe.
- New players using T60 code.
- Online only.
- Get £60 bonus split as follows: (i) Deposit £10. Get a £20 Vegas Bonus on selected games (72hr expiry, wagering reqs apply); “(ii) bet £10+ (odds 1/2+) with cash or Vegas winnings (after wager reqs met).
- Once settled, get 4 x £10 sports free bets (valid 7 days, excl. virtual sports). Payment & country restrictions & full T&Cs apply.
- Further T&Cs apply
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
- Claim a total of £190 in free bets for The Open Championship 2024: exclusive betting offers
- Jake Paul vs Mike Perry betting offer: get £60 in free bets for Paul vs Perry this Saturday and find out where to watch
- The latest Open Championship odds: get 40-1 for first-round leader Dan Brown to win + £50 in free bets
- Scottie Scheffler Open Championship offer: get odds of 8-13 for McIlroy to finish in top 10 + £50 in free bets
- Gareth Southgate quits after Euro 2024 final defeat. Next manager odds + get £30 in free bets with Sky Bet's betting offer
