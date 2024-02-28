BetMGM Thursday Night Premier League Darts Free Bet: Grab £40 for the competition at the West Point Arena in Exeter this Thursday from BetMGM

We're now into night five of the Premier League darts and seven-time winner Michael van Gerwen is showing his pedigree, sitting eight points clear at the top of the table.

The Dutchman will kick things off against current World Champion, Luke Humphries, in Exeter. Teenage sensation Luke Littler, who is taking part in his first Premier League season after that unforgettable run to the final of the World Championships, will take on Michael 'Bully Boy' Smith. Littler was beaten by night one winner Smith in Cardiff in the semi-finals, so The Nuke will be out for revenge.

Littler has settled into the tour well and currently sits third in the table - he made the final on night two but was narrowly beaten by van Gerwen. Can he go one better this time around? Get involved in the action with BetMGM, who are offering a £40 free bet for Premier League night five.

When does the Premier League darts fifth night take place?

The fifth week of the 2024 Premier League darts gets underway on Thursday, February 29 in Exeter.

What time does the Premier League darts get underway?

The fifth round of the Premier League darts starts at 7pm, with Luke Humphries up against Michael van Gerwen. Littler will step up to the oche in the fourth match where he will meet Michael Smith.

How can I watch the Premier League darts?

The Premier League darts will be shown live on Sky Sports.

