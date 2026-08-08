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David Jennings

'He was explosive in his maiden win and can beat Sun Goddess' - David Jennings with five selections on a busy day in Ireland

'He was explosive in his maiden win and can beat Sun Goddess' - David Jennings with five selections on a busy day in Ireland

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David Jennings
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'He's going to be hard to catch from the front' - David Jennings with a 3pt play at Wexford on Saturday
'He's going to be hard to catch from the front' - David Jennings with a 3pt play at Wexford on Saturday
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David Jennings
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David Jennings' best bets for Friday at Galway - and his banker of the meeting who runs on Saturday
David Jennings' best bets for Friday at Galway - and his banker of the meeting who runs on Saturday
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David Jennings
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'He's cracking each-way value at 25-1' - David Jennings' best bets for Galway Plate day
'He's cracking each-way value at 25-1' - David Jennings' best bets for Galway Plate day
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David Jennings
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'He's by far the best bet on the card' - David Jennings has a very strong fancy at Ballinrobe on Monday
'He's by far the best bet on the card' - David Jennings has a very strong fancy at Ballinrobe on Monday
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David Jennings
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'She can upset the Melbourne Cup runner-up' - David Jennings has three fancies for Fairyhouse
'She can upset the Melbourne Cup runner-up' - David Jennings has three fancies for Fairyhouse
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David Jennings
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'He was explosive in his maiden win and can beat Sun Goddess' - David Jennings with five selections on a busy day in Ireland

'He was explosive in his maiden win and can beat Sun Goddess' - David Jennings with five selections on a busy day in Ireland

icon
David Jennings
padlock
'He's going to be hard to catch from the front' - David Jennings with a 3pt play at Wexford on Saturday
'He's going to be hard to catch from the front' - David Jennings with a 3pt play at Wexford on Saturday
icon
David Jennings
padlock
David Jennings' best bets for Friday at Galway - and his banker of the meeting who runs on Saturday
icon
David Jennings
padlock
'He's cracking each-way value at 25-1' - David Jennings' best bets for Galway Plate day
icon
David Jennings
padlock
David Jennings' best bets for Friday at Galway - and his banker of the meeting who runs on Saturday
icon
David Jennings
padlock
'He's cracking each-way value at 25-1' - David Jennings' best bets for Galway Plate day
icon
David Jennings
padlock
'He's by far the best bet on the card' - David Jennings has a very strong fancy at Ballinrobe on Monday
'He's by far the best bet on the card' - David Jennings has a very strong fancy at Ballinrobe on Monday
icon
David Jennings
padlock
'She can upset the Melbourne Cup runner-up' - David Jennings has three fancies for Fairyhouse
'She can upset the Melbourne Cup runner-up' - David Jennings has three fancies for Fairyhouse
icon
David Jennings
padlock