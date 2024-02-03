Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Racing Post logo
Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Eyecatcher

Master Zoffany (7.00 Newcastle)

Didn't get the clearest of passages over a mile last time and will be suited by the return to 7f.
Ron Wood

Master Zoffany19:00 Newcastle (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Tom Kiely-Marshall (7lb)Tnr: Richard Fahey

Speed figures

Silent Revolution (3.00 Musselburgh)

Drew a blank last season but his mark has dropped and his recent Newbury third was encouraging.
Dave Edwards

Silent Revolution15:00 Musselburgh
View Racecard
Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls

The Punt nap

Farren Glory (1.40 Leopardstown)

Trained by Gordon Elliott, he was two from two this season, including in the Grade 1 Royal Bond, before falling in the Formby at Aintree. He was travelling well that day and if he puts that fall behind him, he can go close.
Liam Headd

Farren Glory13:40 Leopardstown
View Racecard
Jky: Jack Kennedy Tnr: Gordon Elliott

Handicappers' nap

Corrigeen Rock (3.35 Musselburgh)

Posted a career-best Racing Post Rating when second over course and distance on New Year's Day and can go one place better off just a 1lb higher mark.
Steve Mason

Corrigeen Rock15:35 Musselburgh
View Racecard
Jky: Derek Fox Tnr: Lucinda Russell

West Country

Liari (1.20 Musselburgh)

Smart winner at Aintree last time and looks a top-class prospect for champion trainer Paul Nicholls. Track should suit well.
James Stevens

Liari13:20 Musselburgh
View Racecard
Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls

Dark horse

Adamantly Chosen (3.20 Leopardstown) 

Shaped with promise in the Listed Paddy Power Chase here last time. The drop back in trip and better ground should suit and he looks very fairly handicapped off this mark.
Neil McCabe

Adamantly Chosen15:20 Leopardstown
View Racecard
Jky: Michael O'Sullivan Tnr: W P Mullins

Signposts: punting pointers for Sunday's racing 

Published on 3 February 2024

Last updated 18:27, 3 February 2024

