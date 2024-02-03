Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Eyecatcher
Master Zoffany (7.00 Newcastle)
Didn't get the clearest of passages over a mile last time and will be suited by the return to 7f.
Ron Wood
Speed figures
Silent Revolution (3.00 Musselburgh)
Drew a blank last season but his mark has dropped and his recent Newbury third was encouraging.
Dave Edwards
The Punt nap
Farren Glory (1.40 Leopardstown)
Trained by Gordon Elliott, he was two from two this season, including in the Grade 1 Royal Bond, before falling in the Formby at Aintree. He was travelling well that day and if he puts that fall behind him, he can go close.
Liam Headd
Handicappers' nap
Corrigeen Rock (3.35 Musselburgh)
Posted a career-best Racing Post Rating when second over course and distance on New Year's Day and can go one place better off just a 1lb higher mark.
Steve Mason
West Country
Liari (1.20 Musselburgh)
Smart winner at Aintree last time and looks a top-class prospect for champion trainer Paul Nicholls. Track should suit well.
James Stevens
Dark horse
Adamantly Chosen (3.20 Leopardstown)
Shaped with promise in the Listed Paddy Power Chase here last time. The drop back in trip and better ground should suit and he looks very fairly handicapped off this mark.
Neil McCabe
Signposts: punting pointers for Sunday's racing
Published on 3 February 2024inFree tips
Last updated 18:27, 3 February 2024
