The Punt Acca: Liam Headd with three tips on day two of the Dublin Racing Festival at Punchestown
Three horses to include in a multiple on Sunday . . .
Farren Glory (1.40 Leopardstown)
The Gordon Elliott-trained seven-year-old has won three of his five starts and tackles his third Grade 1. He ran with credit on his first appearance over hurdles last season, finishing fifth of 11 in a hot Grade 2 at Fairyhouse which has produced five subsequent winners. Farren Glory continued his progress when winning on his seasonal return at Clonmel before returning to Fairyhouse when registering a career-best effort to land the Grade 1 Royal Bond. He was travelling well before falling in the Formby Novices' Hurdle at Aintree and if he puts that behind him then he will be in with a real shout.
Meetingofthewaters (3.20 Leopardstown)
The seven-year-old will be stepping into graded company for the first time, but that should not be an issue given how impressive he was in the Listed Paddy Power Chase over Christmas. The Willie Mullins-trained chaser has produced an improved RPR in each of his four starts for the champion trainer and you have to feel there is still more to come. His jumping keeps getting better and he should relish the step back in trip given how he won over 2m5f at Cork under Brian Hayes, who returns to the saddle. The soft conditions will also be in his favour and he should go close again.
Zenta (3.50 Leopardstown)
The five-year-old mare made a steady start to her chasing career, finishing third in a Grade 2 at Cork in December, but the decision to revert to hurdles is interesting. Owned by JP McManus, Zenta has won three of her four starts over the smaller obstacles, including at both Grade 3 and Grade 1 level. Her victory in the Grade 1 Juvenile Hurdle during Aintree's Grand National meeting was against a competitive field and the race has since produced three winners. She should get further in time, but two miles seems to be her more suited trip and she should appreciate the soft conditions.
Published on 3 February 2024inFree tips
Last updated 18:00, 3 February 2024
Best each-way betting tips for the Dublin Racing Festival this Sunday + get £30 in free bets
Musselburgh Placepot picks: Tom Segal's perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
'The market suggests he is the chosen one' - why this horse can win at the Dublin Racing Festival this weekend
2024 Dublin Racing Festival tips: Saturday's best bets from Racing Post experts
Saturday night boxing Joshua Buatsi v Dan Azeez: where to watch, fight cards & betting tips
Wales v Scotland rugby free bet: bet £10 get £30 in free bets for Saturday's Six Nations clash
Italy v England rugby free bet: bet £10 get £30 in free bets for Saturday's Six Nations clash
Six Nations 2024: TV schedule, full fixture list
