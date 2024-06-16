Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings

Sunday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team. . .

Doncaster

2.10: Albeseeingyer

Having run a creditable race on her reappearance, prolific winner Albeseeingyer is taken to get off the mark for the season by beating Charencey and Priscilla's Wish.

Colin Russell

Albeseeingyer 14:10 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: Dougie Costello Tnr: Steph Hollinshead

Downpatrick

3.02: Tideways Hero

A competitive contest and most of them have some sort of chance. Hidden Land has a good record around here and One Night Standard is progressive and could have more to offer. The one to beat though looks like Tideways Hero who might not be stopped by the 8lb penalty for her convincing win at Clonmel.

Justin O'Hanlon

Tideways Hero 15:02 Downpatrick View Racecard Jky: Mike O'Connor Tnr: Henry De Bromhead

Gowran Park

2.15: The Parthenon

Aidan O'Brien's Kingman colt The Parthenon was introduced in the Group 3 Marble Hill Stakes, showing enough to suggest he can win here. Green Triangle, runner-up to a 13lb-receiving rival first time out at Roscommon, looks the pick of the others with form. Best of the newcomers could be Hazdann and Lough Tay. Alan Sweetman

The Parthenon 14:15 Gowran Park View Racecard Jky: Wayne Lordan Tnr: A P O'Brien

Salisbury

5.30: Taritino

Most of these are out of sorts but Tartino has returned to winning form since stepping up in distance and can land a three-timer. Vin Rouge has yet to win a turf Flat contest but he shaped encouragingly when third last time and he looks the main danger. Fair Dinkum won on the all-weather last November and he is also an interesting contender after a six-month layoff.

Andrew Bladen

Taritino 17:30 Salisbury View Racecard Jky: Taylor Fisher (3lb) Tnr: Joe Tickle

Thirsk

5.45: Fair Wind

The topweight may be rated 9lb lower than the ceiling of 105 but this is still a fiercely competitive and intriguing sprint handicap. There is lots of pace all across the track, of which Tees Spirit may prove the best, and this could set up ideally for Fair Wind. Owen Burrows' sprinter was too enthusiastic for his own good last year but he's looked more manageable this time around and it was hard not to be taken by the ease with which he scythed through the field at Goodwood last month. He's up 6lb but he looks a good prospect and can prove up to the task. Of the remainder, the reliable Looking For Lynda should go well, while Changeofmind and Jer Batt are relatively unexposed, American Affair is improving and Intrinsic Bond is a lively outsider. The biggest danger may come from Bergerac though, with his luckless run at the Dante meeting still fresh in the mind.

Paul Smith

Fair Wind 17:45 Thirsk View Racecard Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: Owen Burrows

