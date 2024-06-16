Racing Post logo
TippingToday's Top Tips

Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Eyecatcher

Thursday (8.30 Windsor)

Didn't handle the camber but caught the eye running on late over 1m2f at Brighton last time. This step up in trip, coupled with the drop in class, should suit, and Silvestre de Sousa has been booked to ride.
Steffan Edwards

Silk
Thursday20:30 Windsor
View Racecard
Jky: Silvestre De Sousa Tnr: Simon Dow

The Punt nap

Macs Dilemma (2.48 Chepstow)

Should strip fitter for his reappearance at Bath in April and will relish the return to this course, where he has achieved his last four wins. He tackles an easier race than last time off a mark 2lb lower than for his last win and looks ready to strike for John O'Shea.
Harry Wilson 

Silk
Macs Dilemma14:48 Chepstow
View Racecard
Jky: Georgia Dobie (3lb)Tnr: John O'Shea

Handicappers' nap

Questionable (5.00 Carlisle)

Travelled well when looking unfortunate not to win on her handicap debut in a similar race at Haydock last month. Looks sure to rate higher and can get off the mark under Tom Marquand.
Paul Curtis

Silk
Questionable17:00 Carlisle
View Racecard
Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: Daniel & Claire Kubler

Topspeed

High Spirited (8.00 Windsor)

Successful over course and distance last season, the Henry Candy-trained filly was a respectable third here a fortnight ago and can make her presence felt.
Dave Edwards

Silk
High Spirited20:00 Windsor
View Racecard
Jky: Trevor Whelan Tnr: Henry Candy

Newmarket nap

Queen's Guard (7.30 Windsor)

Good winner at Lingfield last time for the in-form Michael Bell and has since worked nicely on Racecourse Side.
David Milnes

Silk
Queen's Guard19:30 Windsor
View Racecard
Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: Michael Bell

Dark horse

Bushfire (4.00 Carlisle)

Ran a good race last time out when finishing fourth at Wetherby. A step down in both class and trip, along with better-suiting conditions, could see him running a strong race.
George Bonds

Silk
Bushfire16:00 Carlisle
View Racecard
Jky: Rowan Scott Tnr: Gemma Tutty

