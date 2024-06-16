The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips from Chepstow, Carlisle and Windsor on Monday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Monday . . .

Macs Dilemma (2.48 Chepstow)

Course regular who has achieved his last four wins at this track, latterly in July off a 2lb higher mark, and looks primed to add another victory to his tally after a respectable comeback run at Bath. Soft ground may have been against him that day, while this represents a drop in class, so there's every reason to think she'll be bang there.

Manuelito (3.30 Carlisle)

Made light work of Bucephalus, an 80-rated runner on the Flat, on his handicap hurdle debut at Ffos Las last month and looks temptingly treated off a mark 63 now returned to Flat. Was unable to score in seven attempts in this sphere for Richard Hannon, but David Pipe makes the long journey north with his sole runner of the day and the booking of Tom Marquand is eyecatching.

Fidelius (5.30 Windsor)

Has only been raised 1lb in the handicap to a mark of 68 after a comfortable victory in a Chelmsford novice, in which he had the 68-rated Kento over four lengths behind. Wasn't well drawn when a good third in his first turf handicap on his penultimate start and it would be disappointing were he not able to take advantage of his current rating.

