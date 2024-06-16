- More
Windsor Placepot tips: Richard Birch's selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
Fidelius, a comfortable winner at Chelmsford last time, looks fairly treated on a mark of 68 and stands out in leg one (5.30) of the Windsor Placepot, which carries a £50,000 guaranteed pool.
Acer, not seen to best effect from a wide draw over this course on her reappearance in April, could also run well.
Invincible Crown, a promising third at Chelmsford on his debut, should make the necessary improvement to go close in leg two (6.00), with Roselily also of interest.
Galaxy Princess rates banker material in leg three (6.30), while Many A Star and Alcazan are just two of a host of sprinters with claims in leg four (7.00).
Queen’s Guard unleashed a good turn of foot to win a warmly contested 6f handicap at Lingfield last time. Her latest test demands more off 7lb higher, but a mark of 87 doesn’t appear to be her ceiling based on a visual interpretation of that recent victory and she should follow up in leg five (7.30).
There are several reasons for expecting a bold display from High Spirited in leg six (8.00) and the Henry Candy-trained filly is fancied for a second success.
Windsor Placepot perm
5.30
4 Fidelius
8 Acer
6.00
4 Invincible Crown
11 Roselily
6.30
7 Galaxy Princess
7.00
3 Many A Star
15 Alcazan
7.30
3 Queen’s Guard
8.00
7 High Spirited
2x2x1x2x1x1 = 8 lines
Sign up to the Tote here. New customers online only. £5 minimum stake (if each-way then minimum £5 win + £5 place). Receive £20 Tote Credit within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Seven-day expiry. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool bet added to the betslip. Valid up to seven days after registration. 18+. Full T&Cs apply. begambleaware.org. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.
Published on inFree tips
Last updated
- The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips from Chepstow, Carlisle and Windsor on Monday
- Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
- 'The gap between the pair in the market is ridiculous' - why this horse can win at Royal Ascot
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Sunday
- Royal Ascot betting offer: get £30 in BetUK free bets for Ascot
- Royal Ascot betting offers: £490 up for grabs for next week's races
- Get ready for Royal Ascot with £30 in Kwiff free bets
- Royal Ascot free bets: grab £40 with BetMGM for next week's races
- Royal Ascot betting offer: get £20 in free bets with Ladbrokes
- The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips from Chepstow, Carlisle and Windsor on Monday
- Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
- 'The gap between the pair in the market is ridiculous' - why this horse can win at Royal Ascot
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Sunday
- Royal Ascot betting offer: get £30 in BetUK free bets for Ascot
- Royal Ascot betting offers: £490 up for grabs for next week's races
- Get ready for Royal Ascot with £30 in Kwiff free bets
- Royal Ascot free bets: grab £40 with BetMGM for next week's races
- Royal Ascot betting offer: get £20 in free bets with Ladbrokes