Windsor Placepot tips: Richard Birch's selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

Fidelius , a comfortable winner at Chelmsford last time, looks fairly treated on a mark of 68 and stands out in leg one (5.30) of the Windsor Placepot, which carries a £50,000 guaranteed pool.

Acer , not seen to best effect from a wide draw over this course on her reappearance in April, could also run well.

Invincible Crown , a promising third at Chelmsford on his debut, should make the necessary improvement to go close in leg two (6.00), with Roselily also of interest.

Galaxy Princess rates banker material in leg three (6.30), while Many A Star and Alcazan are just two of a host of sprinters with claims in leg four (7.00).

Queen’s Guard unleashed a good turn of foot to win a warmly contested 6f handicap at Lingfield last time. Her latest test demands more off 7lb higher, but a mark of 87 doesn’t appear to be her ceiling based on a visual interpretation of that recent victory and she should follow up in leg five (7.30).

There are several reasons for expecting a bold display from High Spirited in leg six (8.00) and the Henry Candy-trained filly is fancied for a second success.

Windsor Placepot perm

5.30

4 Fidelius

8 Acer

6.00

4 Invincible Crown

11 Roselily

6.30

7 Galaxy Princess

7.00

3 Many A Star

15 Alcazan

7.30

3 Queen’s Guard

8.00

7 High Spirited

2x2x1x2x1x1 = 8 lines

