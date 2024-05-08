The Punt Acca: Liam Headd bids to follow up last week's 18-1 winner with three fancies at Chester on Thursday
Three horses to include in a treble on Wednesday
Clearpoint (1.30 Chester)
The Simon Hodgson-trained four-year-old made a promising return to the turf at Epsom last time out and I expect improvement. Clearpoint finished fourth of 12 that day and although he did not get the best of passages, he came home strong and should come on for that effort. He was dropped 1lb and is still running off a workable mark and William Carver's 3lb claim will certainly aid his chances. The last ten winners of this race have all been drawn between one and four, so Clearpoint's draw in stall three gives him a big opportunity at this tight track.
Dream Harder (4.10 Chester)
Ian Williams has enjoyed a solid start to the year and the consistent Dream Harder can give him more reason to smile in this wide-open handicap. He struggled to get into a rhythm when 12th of 14 at Kempton last time out, but his third at Wolverhampton before that came close to yielding a career-best Racing Post Rating. This will be his first turf start of the season, but course form is equally important and he holds a record of 41 in two outings. He has been dropped 2lb by the handicapper since his last turf run at Beverley in September and he is now only 3lb higher than when successful here in July.
Arch Legend (4.45 Chester)
It has taken the Charlie Johnston-trained three-year-old a number of runs to settle down, but he showed real progress when getting off the mark at Windsor last month before easing to a five-length success at Wolverhampton last time out. The yard has been in good form in the past fortnight and the jockey booking of Franny Norton, who has ridden his second-most winners at the track, is a major advantage. His best form has arrived since the step up in trip, so this distance will not be a problem, while he appears to be well handicapped under a 6lb penalty.
Published on 8 May 2024inFree tips
Last updated 18:00, 8 May 2024
