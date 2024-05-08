Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Wednesday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator. The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Kings Merchant 14:35 Chester View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Edward Bethell Raceview Road 14:40 Kelso View Racecard Jky: Jonathon Bewley Tnr: George Bewley Aworkinprogress 18:40 Fontwell View Racecard Jky: James Davies Tnr: Nick Gifford Federated 21:00 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Paddy Bradley Tnr: John Butler

Kings Merchant 2.35 Chester

Runner-up three times prior to going one better in Wolverhampton maiden (5f, AW) in March, comfortably beating a dual subsequent scorer; open to further improvement and holds strong claims from the plum draw on handicap debut.

Raceview Road 2.40 Kelso

3-5 in points and improved to win on chase/handicap debut here last time (fourth won next time); should appreciate this trip and, although quicker ground to contend with, won both point starts on good to yielding; interesting from 5lb higher.

Aworkinprogress 6.40 Fontwell

Unexposed 5yo who found improvement upped to 2m5f when winning a five-runner handicap on heavy ground here in March; 6lb higher on this step up to 3m1f but he rallied well to forge clear last time and shaped like a strong stayer; big player.

Federated 9.00 Kempton

Done for pace throughout on his 7f handicap debut but came in for support upped to 1m2f last time (it was likely to suit on pedigree) when coming away with a subsequent winner; has every chance of following up off a 3lb higher mark.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns?

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid on on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator.

