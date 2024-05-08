Chester Placepot tips: there's a £100,000 guarantee up for grabs and Robbie Wilders wants in
The Tote are laying on a £100,000 guarantee for the Placepot at Chester and the opening sprint handicap (1.30) should knock out plenty of players.
Ground, track and draw are in the favour of Democracy Dilemma, Roman Dragon and Copper Knight, and surely at least one will be in the first three.
The beautifully bred Bretton Wood should build on his debut fifth at Newmarket over an extra furlong in the 6f maiden (2.05) and it has to be respected that Jessica Harrington is sending the once-raced Passing Phase here too.
Handicap debutant Never So Brave, whose maiden form ties in with Group 1 winners Vandeek and Ancient Wisdom, is impossible leave out of the next (2.35) for Sir Michael Stoute and Ryan Moore.
In the Dee Stakes (3.05), it is difficult to choose between Bracken's Laugh, Capulet, God's Window and Jayarebe, so I'll play it safe and pick them all.
I fancy an upset in the Ormonde Stakes (3.40) as Alsakib and Enemy have more to recommend them than the early prices suggest.
Dream Harder is a banker in the 1m2½f handicap (4.10) that brings us home. He shaped well on his return at Wolverhampton and likes it here.
Chester Placepot perm
1.30
1 Democracy Dilemma
2 Roman Dragon
11 Copper Knight
2.05
1 Bretton Wood
3 Passing Phase
2.35
2 Never So Brave
3.05
1 Jayarebe
2 Bracken’s Laugh
3 Capulet
4 God’s Window
3.40
1 Alsakib
4 Enemy
4.10
4 Dream Harder
3x2x1x4x2x1 = 48 lines
