Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Never So Brave (2.35 Chester)

Off the mark in good style at Thirsk last month, having twice chased home subsequent Group 1 winners last year. His Nottingham second to Vandeek in particular has worked out very well, suggesting Ryan Moore's mount is nicely treated for this handicap debut.

Paul Curtis

Never So Brave 14:35 Chester View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: Sir Michael Stoute

Speed figures

Never So Brave (2.35 Chester)

Runner-up to a couple of smart colts as a juvenile. He earned excellent figures when easily landing a Thirsk maiden last month and a lot more could be heard of Sir Michael Stoute's colt.

Dave Edwards

Never So Brave 14:35 Chester View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: Sir Michael Stoute

The Punt nap

Dream Harder (4.10 Chester)

The Ian Williams-trained five-year-old has form figures of 41 at the track and remains on a workable mark after being dropped 2lb since his last turf run.

Liam Headd

Dream Harder 16:10 Chester View Racecard Jky: Richard Kingscote Tnr: Ian Williams

Newmarket nap

Patch Man (5.03 Huntingdon)

A rare runner for Sir Mark Prescott in a bumper, the son of Walk In The Park has shown up well in his work on the Al Bahathri of late.

David Milnes

Patch Man 17:03 Huntingdon View Racecard Jky: Sean Bowen Tnr: Sir Mark Prescott Bt

Eyecatcher

Far Above Mary (2.05 Chester)

Shaped as though a step up to 6f is something she’d benefit from last time, and has William Buick taking over from a 5lb claimer.

David Toft

Far Above Mary 14:05 Chester View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Hugo Palmer

Dark horse

Mr Boson (7.30 Chelmsford City)

Yet to score in ten starts but went close at Kempton in February. Steps markedly up in trip after a couple of disappointing efforts but down in the weights and could play a hand if the new 2m trip sparks a revival.

Tom Gibbings

Mr Boson 19:30 Chelmsford (A.W) View Racecard Jky: David Probert Tnr: Hughie Morrison

Signposts: punting pointers for Thursday's racing

Read these next:

Robbie Wilders' play of the day at Chester

'The disparity in the betting is difficult to understand' - Robbie Wilders bids to follow last week's 6-1 winner with five Chester selections

The Punt Acca: Liam Headd bids to follow up last week's 18-1 winner with three fancies at Chester on Thursday

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.