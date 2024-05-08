Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Handicappers' nap
Never So Brave (2.35 Chester)
Off the mark in good style at Thirsk last month, having twice chased home subsequent Group 1 winners last year. His Nottingham second to Vandeek in particular has worked out very well, suggesting Ryan Moore's mount is nicely treated for this handicap debut.
Paul Curtis
Speed figures
Never So Brave (2.35 Chester)
Runner-up to a couple of smart colts as a juvenile. He earned excellent figures when easily landing a Thirsk maiden last month and a lot more could be heard of Sir Michael Stoute's colt.
Dave Edwards
The Punt nap
Dream Harder (4.10 Chester)
The Ian Williams-trained five-year-old has form figures of 41 at the track and remains on a workable mark after being dropped 2lb since his last turf run.
Liam Headd
Newmarket nap
Patch Man (5.03 Huntingdon)
A rare runner for Sir Mark Prescott in a bumper, the son of Walk In The Park has shown up well in his work on the Al Bahathri of late.
David Milnes
Eyecatcher
Far Above Mary (2.05 Chester)
Shaped as though a step up to 6f is something she’d benefit from last time, and has William Buick taking over from a 5lb claimer.
David Toft
Dark horse
Mr Boson (7.30 Chelmsford City)
Yet to score in ten starts but went close at Kempton in February. Steps markedly up in trip after a couple of disappointing efforts but down in the weights and could play a hand if the new 2m trip sparks a revival.
Tom Gibbings
Signposts: punting pointers for Thursday's racing
Read these next:
Robbie Wilders' play of the day at Chester
'The disparity in the betting is difficult to understand' - Robbie Wilders bids to follow last week's 6-1 winner with five Chester selections
The Punt Acca: Liam Headd bids to follow up last week's 18-1 winner with three fancies at Chester on Thursday
Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on 8 May 2024inFree tips
Last updated 18:19, 8 May 2024
- The Punt Acca: Liam Headd bids to follow up last week's 18-1 winner with three fancies at Chester on Thursday
- Chester Placepot tips: there's a £100,000 guarantee up for grabs and Robbie Wilders wants in
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Wednesday
- David Jennings nailed the 11-2 winner of the Lily Agnes at Chester - find out the rest of his picks for the ITV4 action
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings
- The Punt Acca: Liam Headd bids to follow up last week's 18-1 winner with three fancies at Chester on Thursday
- Chester Placepot tips: there's a £100,000 guarantee up for grabs and Robbie Wilders wants in
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Wednesday
- David Jennings nailed the 11-2 winner of the Lily Agnes at Chester - find out the rest of his picks for the ITV4 action
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings