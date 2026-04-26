Towcester spin for Heiress

PROPER HEIRESS, the 2025 Greyhound of the Year, returned to Towcester on Sunday for his final preparation before a tilt at the Star Sports & Orchestrate Derby at the Northamptonshire track.

The Mark Wallis-trained star, runner-up to Scooby The Lady in last month’s Kent Arc Plate at Central Park, had a solo spin over the track’s 270m course, stopping the clock at 15.79sec.

Ruth Lambe’s Advantage Rule was quickest over two bends in 15.62sec

Wallis also gave workouts to three other Classic hopefuls, with his Rackethall Brute (29.18sec) and Silverhill Adam (28.96sec) going well in 500m spins, although kennelmate Newinn Deejay posted a more moderate 29.86sec.

Belinda Green’s Behemoth (29.26sec) won a mixed trial, beating Jimmy Fenwick’s sole Derby contender Zenith Pasha by a length and three-quarters.

The 28 first-round heats of the £125,000-to-the-winner competition will be run across two 14-race cards on Friday and Saturday.

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