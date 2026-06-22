Sussex Cup now in the sightlines for Rees ace Scooby

SCOOBY THE LADY, Richard Rees’s Derby semi-finalist, is to be aimed at next month’s Sussex Cup at her Hove base.

A member of a top-class litter including Nathan Hunt’s Category One winner and Judgement Night scorer Scooby Diamond and Jennifer O’Donnell’s Irish Produce finalist Scooby Marquess, Scooby The Lady has enjoyed a fantastic 2026 including a track-record-breaking win over Greyhound of the Year Proper Heiress in Central Park’s Arc Kent Plate prior to her Towcester exploits.

Rees said: “She’s in great shape after her run at Towcester on Derby final night. She may have been beaten by Strike It Skye, but what a race that was!

“When Mark’s [Wallis] bitch turned second to her I thought she’d probably beat us three lengths as she’s so strong, but our bitch really made her work hard and to go down by less than a length in a fast time showed how game she is.

“The Sussex Cup is over 515m, which is a bit of a stretch for her, but she’s got that ferocious early pace and deserves to take her chance.”

The £10,000 Coral-backed competition, which runs alongside the £20,000 Coral Regency (695m), closes to entries on Monday, July 13 and runs on three consecutive Saturdays. Finals of both competitions feature on a gala card on Saturday, August 1.

Joining Scooby The Lady in the Sussex Cup will be kennelmate Texas Jack, who got the better of her in the first round of the Derby at Towcester and made it to the quarter-finals.

Rees said: “He’s had a few issues and we had his blood tested. All seems okay now, so he’ll be aimed at it too.”

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