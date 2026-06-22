Meetings off as tracks follow hot weather policy

SOARING temperatures and red weather warnings have seen the majority of the scheduled greyhound meetings for today and tomorrow called off.

Tiffany Blackett, GBGB veterinary executive, said: “With high temperatures predicted this week, particularly in the south, we have already received several notifications of race cancellations in line with our hot weather policy.

“All tracks are implementing measures to safeguard the health and wellbeing of greyhounds during this period of hot weather and we are very grateful for their proactive approach – particularly the early communication of cancellations, which helps ensure trainers do not make unnecessary journeys and can focus on keeping their dogs cool at home at their residential kennels.

“We remain in close liaison with racecourses to ensure they are fully prepared for the peak temperatures expected in the coming days and that they continue to meet all policy requirements.”

Weather watch

Meetings off Tuesday: (PGR) Romford, Monmore, Towcester, Central Park; (SIS) Valley.

Meetings off Wednesday: (PGR) Hove, Nottingham, Dunstall Park, Monmore, Romford; (SIS) Harlow, Valley.

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