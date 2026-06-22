Backers should take Cowardly approach

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COWARDLY JOHN has been in flying form at Sunderland and can complete his hat-trick tonight at 6.37, live on PGR.

Paul Miller’s well-drawn tracker can boss matters around the outside early, with his chance likely to be aided by trap five runner Hollyhill Rose edging across on the run to the bend and paving the way for an A3 success.

Another fancy with a good make-up is Yvonne Bell’s Swift Neutral in the A5 at 7.27. The powerful youngster is tucked away on the inside and can bide her time before swooping late to score over the 450m trip.

She has performed well in both success and defeat in recent outings and is open to improvement.

Early pace can win the race at 7.44, with Innfield Bella, a kennelmate of Swift Neutral, handed a great opportunity to lead out wide from trap six.

She has shown stamina vulnerabilities in the past, but can build an unassailable lead this time around and last home.

Ann Lagan’s Noirs Rita has won two of her last three and arrives with a great chance in the A2 at 9.11.

She will have to do things the hard way, but can fly up the home straight from a favourable inside draw.

Best bets

Cowardly John

T6 Sunderland 6.37

1pt win

Swift Neutral

T1 Sunderland 7.27

1pt win

Innfield Bella

T6 Sunderland 7.44

1pt win

Noirs Rita

T1 Sunderland 9.11

1pt win

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