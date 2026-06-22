Essex hero Tarquin up for the Cup

TIFFIELD TARQUIN is among the entries for this year’s £10,000 Coral Coronation Cup, which kicks off at Romford on Friday night.

Roy Peckham’s Essex Vase champion, one of 47 entries received for the 575m competition, returns to London Road looking to land a second Category One title following his success in January.

Last seen in action at Towcester when eliminated in the first round of the Derby, the powerful and classy wide boasts a great record over the six-bend trip.

Hove handler Seamus Cahill has entered a small but talented team comprising Brighton Belle champion Blackstone Opera and the in-form Powerhouse Duke, with the latter clashing with Tiffield Tarquin in a warm fourth heat.

Bombshell Bullet, winner of the Elite Electric Bitches Trophy on Derby final night, spearheads a nice team for Belinda Green, which includes Oaks third Raebella Bullet and Teddie, third in this event last year.

The £5,000 Coral Guys & Dolls, which kicks off over 400m, was also oversubscribed, attracting 43 entries.

Nathan Hunt’s Puppy Cup queen and Trainers’ Judgement Night winner Scooby Diamond is one of the big names on show, while Golden Sprint champion Bombay Buck is in action for local handler Paul Young.

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