Locke hopeful her young guns can continue firing

MAXINE LOCKE, who currently sits third in the Trainer of the Year standings behind reigning champion Mark Wallis and in-form Paul Young, is hoping to keep up the pressure on her fellow handlers with talented siblings Annadown Chip and Annadown Warrior over the next few weeks.

The former provided one of two 2026 Category Two victories for the Central Park trainer when landing Towcester’s PCS Legal Puppy Trophy on Derby night – Beaming Isla’s Sandy lane Sprint success at Oxford in March was the other – and is now odds-on favourite to claim another when lining up in Friday’s Arc Puppy Trophy final at Sunderland.

He has drawn trap one for the £7,500 showdown over 450m, a contest which also features his kennelmate and litter-sister Annadown Wendy, and is a best-priced 1-2 favourite following a blistering 26.76sec (+10) semi-final success.

“They’re really nice pups from a very good litter [Grangeview Ten-Annadown Cutie] and we’re delighted to have the three of them,” Locke said.

“My dad first heard about them when they were schooling and had a chat with Gavin [O’Mahoney, kennelhand and member of the JR Racing Syndicate]. They kept tabs on the brothers as they began trialling and we managed to buy them both.

“Then the bitch came up for sale and was bought by one of my long-standing owners Jeff Studholme. I think she has a better draw in trap five.

“She’s more of a middle seed but really ran off at the bends when we trialled her there so we opted to go with a wide tag, but as she gets more used to it she’s probably better not being out in trap six.

“Chip has really come into himself and is running Sunderland well. He ran a great race to beat Warrior at Towcester in that final, and because we were aware Towcester were looking for a sponsor for the Juvenile Classic [starts Sunday], we decided to split them up and send Chip to Sunderland and keep Warrior for the Judgement Night team at Monmore and then, all being well, Towcester.

“The kennel has been going well, but it’s so hard to win a Category One competition. Hopefully Warrior will go well for us at the weekend.”

Towcester racing manager Danny Rayment confirmed yesterday that the £10,000 Juvenile Classic will go ahead – weather permitting – even if a sponsor is not in place.

“The race is in the GBGB calendar, closes Wednesday, and is scheduled to be run over the next three Sundays, with the final on July 12,” he said. “Whether we get the full 36 is perhaps debatable – there’s a British-bred puppy race at Dunstall Park which may split the pool.

“If we do fill then great, but if we have to opt for four heats then that’s fine too.

“Paul Young has been trialling a team of dogs for it, Maxine’s dog is very good too and I’m sure there will be a few other nice types looking to be involved.”

Locke, meanwhile, is hopeful two of last year’s top talents are on their way back with classy litter-brothers Headford Dane and Asher both trialling at Central Park in recent weeks.

Headford Asher has not raced since sustaining a serious injury in the heats of last year’s Juvenile Classic, and Locke said: “We’re taking it one step at a time with him following his broken leg. If we can get him back then he’d likely be kept to a few one-off races.

“Dane has been off since his run in the semis of the Kent Plate in March, but has been going well in sprints. The next step hopefully will be a spin round Towcester’s 460m course on Sunday. The target is to get him back for a defence of his Gold Cup crown at Monmore.

“They’re really fast dogs and there’s certainly plenty of potential competition targets for Dane in the second half of the year.”

Betting

Arc Puppy Trophy final (Sunderland, Friday): 1 Annadown Chip 1-2 (Power), 2 Mossend Magic 20 (Power), 3 Romeo Astron 5 (general), 4 Taylor The Best (m) 10 (general), 5 Annadown Wendy (w) 5 (general), 6 Mustang Fashion (w) 33 (Power).

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