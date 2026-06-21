Rampant Warrior sets Three Steps standard

GOLDCASH WARRIOR went quickest of the qualifiers as Sheffield’s Time-sponsored Three Steps To Victory kicked off with six heats on Sunday afternoon.

The Nathan Hunt-trained Derby quarter-finalist clocked an impressive 27.37sec (normal) for the 480m course as he ran his rivals ragged in the unique tri-distance event which sees semi-finals over 500m and culminates in a 660m final.

Diane Henry’s Grouchos Cossie was not far behind Hunt’s ace with a 27.39sec effort, while there was little between the other winners as Lisa Stephenson pair So Its Strate (27.75sec) and Sir Chancelot (27.69sec), Jimmy Fenwick’s Brunssum Bubble (27.77sec) and Kim Billingham-Hine’s Droopys Poker (27.80sec) all scored.

Carol Weatherall’s Born Racer (16.09sec) took charge early to land the £700 280m final on the card.

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