Last laugh for Hunt as joker Sydney seals Judgement win

NATHAN HUNT was crowned winner of this year’s David Lipsey Trainers Judgement Night at Monmore on Thursday having amassed an impressive haul of 49 points across the six races, beating Paul Young by five points.

For the second year in a row the event came down to the final race, with at least three trainers having a chance of winning the £5,000 prize.

Hunt, the only local handler in the field for the event formerly known as the Trainers’ Championship, deployed perfect tactics with his joker securing a thrilling half-length victory in the final leg.

With double points secured by a flying finish from Senahel Sydney, the Welsh trainer surged to the top of the standings and justified shrewd market support at big prices.

A delighted Hunt said yesterday: “It was a great night and the dogs all ran superbly well. It was another exciting finish to the competition and thankfully we were on the right side of it this year!

“Quite a few of the owners were there in a hospitality box and at the track supporting the kennel, which means a lot.

“I had wondered if I’d made a mistake going with the final race with the joker on Senahel Sydney, but he’s the type who is just so consistent and tries his hardest – he ran a stormer.

“It was a huge achievement just to qualify and a huge thanks to all the owners and staff who have supported me, not just in recent years, but since I took out my training licence.

“It’s becoming harder and harder to find and buy good dogs, but we have some really good owners in the kennel who continue to do so. A huge thanks to everyone.

“I’ve received an unbelievable number of messages today congratulating us. I’m proud of the kennel and the staff – it means a lot.”

Central Park handler Maxine Locke made a bright start with her joker play Annadown Warrior (28.50sec) cruising to victory in the puppy opener over 480m.

Hunt then got on the board with bitches’ winner Sams Magic (28.38sec), who narrowly held off Young’s Joker Copney Queen – which in hindsight proved to be pivotal.

Hunt then followed up with Romford Puppy Cup champion Scooby Diamond (16.34sec), who sparkled in the sprint leg at 8-1.

Ante-post favourite and defending champion Mark Wallis struck twice in legs four and five with well-fancied duo Armagh Daithi (28.23sec) and Vhagar (40.57sec) – the pair dominating their rivals and winning easily over 480m and 664m respectively.

But ultimately it came down to the final leg and it was Hunt’s in-form Senahel Sydney (28.41sec) who knuckled down to the task well and powered up the home straight to score.

Monmore was staging the event for the second time since a format and name change in 2021 and Joe Edwards, communications manager at the track, said: “We’re all really pleased for Nathan. It’s great for the track to host such a big event and also to have a local winner.

“It’s a great story, too. Nathan was pipped last year in the last competition at Perry Barr and this time around it was role reversal – a thoroughly deserved victory.”

Mike Burton bagged a treble on the supporting card courtesy of odds-on favourites and 640m winners Carrick Scholesy (37.82sec) and Face The Storm (37.90sec) plus 264m sprint scorer Outa The Clouds (15.51sec).

Locals struck in the other three races with Richie Taberner’s Holding Hollie (28.48sec) and David Page’s Wise Tournament (28.18sec) both winning nicely over 480m, and Kim Billingham-Hine’s classy sprinter Newinn Bachelor (15.33sec) returning to winning ways over 264m.

Judgement Night final scores: 49 Nathan Hunt, 44 Paul Young, 43 Maxine Locke, 35 Mark Wallis, 23 Tom Heilbron, 18 Kevin Hutton.

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