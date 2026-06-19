Bullet fires in Hove final

BONUS BULLET fired out of the Hove traps in fine style on Thursday night to quickly take charge of the feature Coral 500 Winner Of One Trophy final.

Belinda Green’s bitch, having just her second start following an injury-enforced layoff, had been forced to work hard for her heat victory last week, but this time round put herself in a great position early to follow up in the £500 showdown.

Having got the better of Gemma Byford’s Deadly Ruben in the early exchanges, Bonus Bullet then had odds-on favourite and fastest qualifier Smokestack Saxon for company at the third turn, but kept pulling out more to deny Jason Heath’s challenger, eventually coming home almost three lengths clear in a smart 29.30sec (+10).

That saw Green complete a double after an earlier sprint victory for sprightly veteran Guzzler as the October 21 whelp enhanced his fine win tally when swooping late to shade Rick Holloway’s King Presley by three-parts in 16.39sec (normal).

There were heats of two competitions on Thursday’s card (all normal going), with June Harvey’s Rapido Benji (29.40sec) and Carl Gardiner’s Shes High (29.63sec) landing the qualifiers in the Coral 500 Maidens Trophy.

Those were followed by eliminators for the Coral 515 Trophy which saw wins for John Campbell’s Venetian Jock (30.20sec) and Seamus Cahill’s Droopys Invent (30.13sec).

Thursday’s finals:

Coral Maidens 500: 1 Outdoor Corona, 2 Shes High, 3 Rapido Benji (m), 4 Shudacudawouda (m), 5 Bonniebabysbaby (m), 6 Glenrock King (m).

Coral 515: 1 Dereks Legend, 2 Ower Cracker, 3 Alright Bullet, 4 Droopys Invent, 5 Venetian Jock, 6 Jacktavern Chief (m).





Age no barrier for Toon pair

NAOCHRA, John Flaherty’s sprightly veteran, was fastest over Newcastle’s 480m course on Thursday night when making all in 28.54sec (normal) in an open over the standard trip.

Recently turned four, the 2024 Northen Flat hero once again looked in great order as he followed up his victory in the seniors’ race at Towcester on Derby final night with an impressive display.

Swiftly away from trap three, the son of Pestana was immediately in control and sustained the gallop all the way to the line as he led home Mark Bulmer’s Frenchyarrow by almost two lengths.

Earlier on the card Chloe Hardy’s long-absent Niosfearrnabolt made a winning return to action with victory in the 290m sprint as the local dog bombed out to lead the charge, coming home two lengths clear of kennelmate Bramble Idris in 16.86sec.

The winner, who landed Nottingham’s National Sprint for the kennel when first arriving on the scene in December 2024, is another now enjoying veteran status and was having his first race since December and only his second start in ten months.

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