Gold and Col top Sheffield lists

ENTAIN firms Coral and Ladbrokes went 9-2 the field when pricing up Sheffield’s Time Greyhound Nutrition Three Steps To Victory, which gets under way with six heats on Sunday’s afternoon PGR card.

Disputing favouritism for the unique tri-distance Category One competition were Nathan Hunt’s Derby quarter-finalist Goldcash Warrior and Kelly Wilton’s recent intake Fortanach Col, who previously raced as Ballymac Tibet for Irish trainer Liam Dowling.

Heats of the competition are over the 480m trip at the Owlerton venue with the 500m semi-finals a week later before the £10,000-to-the-winner 660m showdown on Sunday, July 5.

Last year’s competition was won by Jimmy Fenwick’s brilliant 2024 Greyhound of the Year Wicky Ned, who was having his one and only race over six bends when making all to comfortably land the decider.

This year’s event sees the usual mixture of four and six-bend types chasing the prize, with Angie Kibble’s versatile Eagles Respect the only other runner on single-figure odds at 8-1.

Betting

Three Steps To Victory (Coral/Ladbrokes): 9-2 Goldcash Warrior, Fortanach Col, 8 Eagles Respect, 12 Romeo Force, Droopys Bookem, 16 Zappa, Zenith Pasha, Jacktavern Boom, 20 Toddys Tank, Savanaregimental, 22 Bockos Frankel, Droopys Poker, Epic Rebel, The Other Winx, Grouchos Cossie, 25 Brunssum Bubble, Newinn Aero, Ballymac Sargie, Bandit Paddy, Onceina Lifetime, Droopys Scratch, Easy Tizzy, 33 bar (e-w 1/4 1st four).

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