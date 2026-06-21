Silver gold now in sight as Shadow storms into final

SHADOW STORM, the 2025 Sprinter of the Year, took a massive step closer to another major success with a blistering display to land his Arc Silver Salver semi-final at Central Park on Saturday night.

The Richard Rees-trained star, owned by Dorking Wanderers founder, owner and manager Marc White, is just one race away from emulating Kevin Hutton’s now retired Rioja Oisin in Saturday’s Category One final as he bids to hold all three major sprinting crowns at the same time.

Having won last year’s Scurry at Dunstall Park and Nottingham’s National Sprint, the Hove flyer is now odds-on to complete the set in the 277m, £12,500 showdown.

Rees said yesterday: “I hadn’t realised that, but it would be lovely if he does it. He’s just a really good greyhound and showed again what he’s about in his semi-final.

“We were actually at a wedding but, believe it or not, I stayed sober and, trust me, we watched the racing!”

It was a good watch, too, for those connected to the brilliant son of Ballymac Best-Kilara Jessie as he trapped level and then surged ahead at the first bend from trap one before pulling away to beat Mark Wallis’s Pavilion Team by four and a quarter lengths in 15.96sec (going normal for all).

The win saw Shadow Storm enhance his impressive strike-rate, which now stands at 14 wins and three seconds from 18 UK starts.

“It was a proper run,” Rees added. “He’s all good and 100 per cent this morning. It’s a tough final though, and he faces a different draw in trap three but you’d expect him to start favourite.”

Off-course layers agreed with those sentiments yesterday, with bet365 a best-priced 4-7 for the final, while Entain firms Coral and Ladbrokes priced Shadow Storm at a more cautious 2-5.

Hopes of a second finalist for the Rees team were dashed in the first qualifier when odds-on favourite Avarua Lake, despite finding himself in front at the second turn, was run out of the places.

Victory went to Afzal Ali’s 28-1 chance Hackney Toast, with Maxine Locke’s Headford Cian snatching second, a neck behind the 16.43sec winner and half a length in front of Rees’s 4-6 favourite.

Of his runner, Rees said: “He ran a bit flat and is definitely tired this morning.

“He’d had a few issues and niggles which kept him off a couple of months before this competition, and while he ran well last week I’d say he’s bounced here and put in a poor run by his standards.

“Where he was he should have qualified, but we’ll check him over properly and take it from there.”

There was something of a shock in the third semi-final too as Wallis’s 10-1 chance Ballinakill Liam got the better of Craig Morris’s second-favourite Nightingale Crew, winning by half a length in 16.17sec.

Irish star Magical Luka, being trained by Kevin Hutton for Pat Guilfoyle, was sent off a shade of odds-on at 5-6, but totally missed the break and trailed home fifth, with only Locke’s Beaming Isla behind him after she took a fall between the two bends.

Locke reported her bitch to be okay yesterday, saying: “She seems good thankfully. It was a weird one as she seemed to fall on her own.”

This saturday’s gala card also sees three JenningsBet-backed supporting finals down for decision and Locke will be hopeful of another good showing from her Yahoo Maizy after she set the standard in the heats of the Bitches Trophy, flying out (2.97sec split) to record a fastest 28.98sec for the 491m course.

Barry O’Sullivan’s Harlequin Lizzie (29.10sec) and Kerry Schimmefennig’s Crossbar (29.15sec) also went off the front to land other qualifiers.

Tony Dean’s Bubbly Evie, runner-up in the TV Trophy at Towcester, will go off a warm order for the 664m Stayers Trophy decider after a faultless display in the heats as she routed her rivals in a fastest 39.67sec, with O’Sullivan’s Good Rainbow getting up late in the other heat in 40.82sec.

There was not much on the clock between the three Maiden Trophy heat scorers, with Dave Lee’s Donishall Sam (29.06sec), Debbie Hurlock’s Blacklabel Power (29.19sec) and Nick Carter’s Sportsmans Jet (29.28sec) landing the qualifiers.

Trap draws

JenningsBet Maiden Trophy final: 1 Clona Crystal, 2 Sportsmans Jet, 3 Donishall Sam, 4 Blacklabel Power, 5 Raha Wishes (m), 6 Glengar Dash (m).

JenningsBet Stayers Trophy final: 1 Bubbly Evie, 2 Aero Pepinillo, 3 Princess Matilda (m), 4 Good Rainbow (m), 5 Scarty Mel (m), 6 Reality Power (m).

JenningsBet Bitches Trophy final: 1 Rebel Comet, 2 Alana The Second, 3 Devonshire Lady, 4 Yahoo Maizy (m), 5 Crossbar (m), 6 Harlequin Lizzie (w).

Arc Silver Salver final: 1 Nightingale Crew, 2 Hackney Toast, 3 Shadow Storm, 4 Pavilion Team (m), 5 Headford Cian (m), 6 Ballinakill Liam (w).

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