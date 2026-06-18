Strong regulation is key for welfare says GBGB as 2025 data is released

AS PART of its commitment to transparency as the sport’s regulator, the Greyhound Board of Great Britain (GBGB) has published the injury and retirement data for 2025, which shows a continued overall positive trend since records were first made public in 2018.

The data, which tracks homing, injuries sustained on the racecourse and fatalities, is submitted to Defra ((Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs), and was hailed by the GBGB as offering compelling evidence that effective regulation works and plays a vital role in safeguarding the health and wellbeing of greyhounds.

Welfare remains the core focus, with the Greyhound Commitment, which was launched in 2018 and was followed by the long-term welfare strategy, A Good Life for Every Greyhound in 2022, both seen as key factors in the ongoing upward trend in rehoming and overall decline in injury rates.

GBGB records all injuries which occur at its tracks. Over the course of 2025, out of 330,836 runs, 98.9 per cent took place without incident. The injury rate was 1.1 per cent which is in line with previous years. In the majority of cases, the greyhound fully recovered.

One negative, which was highlighted yesterday by GBGB chief executive Mark Bird, was an increase in the euthanasia rate at the racecourse which was recorded at 0.05 per cent – a slight increase from 2024 when the rate was 0.03 per cent.

“We are disappointed by the 0.02 percentage point increase in the euthanasia rate at the racecourse this year which bucks the general downward trend since 2018,” he said.

“Having looked very carefully at the factors which might have caused this, we have introduced a number of mitigating measures. These are being supported by enhanced data collection designed to identify trends early so that remedial action can immediately be implemented when needed.”

As part of the action taken in face of the increase, the GBGB has put in place a Fatality Review process, which mirrors the one implemented by horseracing authorities in 2024.

Bird added: “We’re fully aware that those who are opposed to the sport will seize on this figure to back their arguments against greyhound racing. The review has already begun and as part of that we will be sitting down with each of the tracks, including management, trainers and veterinary officials.

“Each fatality is different and we will be looking into the circumstances of every individual instance. Where we find any issues surrounding the circumstances then we will be challenging those involved as part of our responsibility as regulators.”

Last year, 5,186 greyhounds retired from the sport with 3,532 moving straight into a homing centre at the point of retirement – an increase on 2024. This trend means fewer dogs awaiting homes were retained by trainers; 882 were retained in 2025 compared to 1,618 in 2024.

The fact that this number has almost halved was attributed by the GBGB to the success of its Greyhound Retirement Scheme (GRS) which attaches a £420 bond – paid for jointly by the racing owner and GBGB – to each greyhound. This bond is given to an approved homing centre when a retired greyhound enters their care and is used to cover the costs of the greyhound’s stay with them. Since the GRS was launched in 2020, more than £7 million has been paid to over 100 homing centres to care for almost 17,500 greyhounds.

GBGB has also run a homing campaign to promote retired greyhounds as great pets which has seen celebrity endorsement from former England rugby star Joe Marler and TV personality Chris Hughes.

Taking a broader overview, Bird added: “Yet again, this data provides unequivocal evidence that welfare standards have seen a seismic shift since the launch of our Greyhound Commitment and long-term Welfare Strategy. While the data shows some annual fluctuation, the trend since 2018 is of significant improvements.

“It is particularly encouraging to see continued improvements in the number of greyhounds moving onto homing centres and then domestic, ‘forever’ homes. Like many animal welfare organisations, we felt the impact of the post-Covid rehoming crisis.

“However, through additional funding from the GRS and a highly successful marketing campaign, we are now seeing greyhounds move more quickly into homing centres, where they continue their preparation for domestic life and from which they are found suitable homes in which to enjoy happy and healthy retirement.

“Our commitment to continuous improvement remains steadfast and we will always be driven by the latest scientific and veterinary research to enhance welfare standards across the sport.

“While discussions around the need for greater financial support from bookmakers are ongoing, the current delivery of GBGB’s welfare strategy remains funded and within budget.

“With greyhound racing used as a political football in Scotland and Wales, it has not been an easy year for the greyhound community. However, as we approach the sport’s centenary next month, we are looking forward to celebrating all that our sport has achieved and what more it has to offer. As today’s data shows, it is a sport fit for the 21st century which puts greyhound welfare at its heart.

“As always, I want to thank everyone across our sport for their tireless efforts and their unwavering commitment to putting the health and wellbeing of our greyhounds above all else.”

GBGB chairman Sir Philip Davies said: “The publication of this data, the detail of which goes far beyond Defra’s requirements, is clear evidence of the strength and accountability of a properly regulated sport. It demonstrates licensed greyhound racing’s commitment to transparency, integrity and the highest welfare standards for racing greyhounds throughout their lives in the sport.

“Those who seek to undermine greyhound racing often ignore the protections, oversight and scrutiny that regulation provides. This data shows exactly why strong governance matters. Without clear rules, enforceable standards and independent oversight, greyhounds would not benefit from the safeguards and welfare measures that exist across licensed racing today.”

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