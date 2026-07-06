Ned returns for Flat campaign

WICKY NED, the 2024 Greyhound of the Year, returns to action at his Newcastle base on Thursday night as he bids to regain the Time Northern Flat crown he won during that stellar campaign.

A series of setbacks have restricted Jimmy Fenwick’s star to just one race in March this year since his win in Nottingham’s Select Stakes in August 2025.

Naochra, who triumphed over the 480m course for John Flaherty last term, is also in action in heat three.

Thursday’s all-open card features six heats of the Category One competition along with the six eliminators for the Category Two Arc Angel of the North (for bitches) and will feature live on the PGR service.

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