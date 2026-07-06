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Greyhounds

Favourites downed by outsiders at Towcester

Towcester hosted two semi-finals of this year's Orchestrate Juvenile Classic on Sunday
Towcester hosted two semi-finals of this year's Orchestrate Juvenile Classic on SundayCredit: Steve Nash

BOWMERS BUDDY was the first of two surprising winners in yesterday’s Orchestrate Juvenile Classic semi-finals at Towcester, with two odds-on favourites beaten – but qualifying – for next weekend’s final.

Paul Young’s Monmore Puppy Derby finalist took advantage of a slow start from Maxine Locke’s 2-7 favourite Annadown Warrior in the first of the two 500m semis, leading home kennelmate and early leader Underground Matt

by just under a length in 29.10sec.

Sean Parker’s 1-2 favourite Annadown Shadow qualified in second from the second semi, after Patrick Godfrey’s well backed Arthur Bitter stole a march and led all the way in 29.18sec.

The jolly gave chase but could never get on terms, with a length between the front two and John Campbell’s Venetian Mario qualifying back in third.

The trap draw for Sunday’s £10,000 final will be made today. 

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Racing Post Reporter

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